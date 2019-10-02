Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s brother, enters transfer database

After quite a few years, there’s another Newton signal-caller available on the transfer market.

Earlier this week, there was speculation that Caylin Newton was looking at the possibility of leaving Howard University and continuing his collegiate playing career elsewhere. On his personal Twitter account late Tuesday afternoon, Newton, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, announced that he has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The quarterback came to the decision “after speaking with my family and some of the greats who have played at this prestigious university.”

“They have all contributed to giving me the clarity and guidance to make the decision I think is best for my future,” Newton wrote in the social-media missive.

At this point, it’s unclear if Newton will remain at the FCS level or move up to the FBS. Regardless of where he ends up, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can use.

In 2017, Newton was named as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year; a year later, he earned MEAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. In the run-up to the 2019 campaign, he was named MEAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Through four games this season, Newton had completed 65-of-127 passes for 815 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also accounted for 61 yards and another touchdown on 58 carries.

His biggest claim to fame — aside from his brother, of course — came in his first-ever game at the collegiate level as Newton led 45-point underdog Howard to a 43-40 win over UNLV that served as the biggest point-spread upset in college football history. Newton accounted for 330 yards of offense and three total touchdowns in the historic win.

That performance led to effusive praise from his older brother, who also took a shot at Georgia for failing to recruit his younger sibling.