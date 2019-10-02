Georgia Tech loses starting center to season-ending surgery as well

It was an even worse Tuesday for Georgia Tech than we had originally thought.
As we noted HERE, Tech announced that its top wide receiver, Jalen Camp, would be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery. As it turns out, starting center Kenny Cooper underwent his own season-ending surgery the same day as well.
Cooper had sustained what’s believed to be a hip injury in the Week 5 loss to Temple.
Like Camp, Cooper has yet to use his redshirt, which, when coupled with the fact that he’s only played in four games this season, means that he can return to the Yellow Jackets for a fifth season next year.
Cooper has started 22 games at center over the past two-plus seasons, including a streak of 11 in a row that will, obviously, come to an end. All told, he’s started 23 of the 31 games in which he’s played during his time in Atlanta.
In addition to Cooper, the Yellow Jackets have lost starting offensive lineman Jahaziel Lee to injury as well.
Tennessee LB apologizes after arrest video catches him saying ‘where I’m from we shoot at cops’
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks was pulled over for a traffic violation in mid-September and, during the stop, it was discovered there was an active warrant out on the Vols player for failure to appear in court on a suspended driver’s license beef. Banks was arrested and placed in the back of a police car, with the Knoxville News Sentinel writing that, “[a]t times, Banks was polite and complimentary of the officers.” At one point, he even proclaimed, “[I] never met no police officers as nice as y’all.”
When he wasn’t polite and complimentary, though, is where he got himself into a bit of hot water.
TMZ.com posted video of bodycam footage from Banks’ arrest in which, at one point, the player is heard to say, “Where I’m from, we shoot at cops.” “Y’all are some [word for female genitalia,” Banks also proclaimed. “I don’t like the police, bro. Hell nah.”
Banks, who spoke to head coach Jeremy Pruitt during the course of the arrest, also at one point went off on a tangent that included a threat to pull a Baker Mayfield on police the next time he’s in such a situation. From the News-Sentinel:
What would you do without that badge, though? That’s all I want to know,” Banks asked an officer.
“Y’all wouldn’t want to see me without that badge,” he added.
“I should’ve ran, test y’all’s speed,” Banks said later. “Y’all would’ve never catch me. That’s what I should’ve did. Next time, I am, I promise you. Never again y’all boys will take me to jail. Not UT police.
[WARNING: UNLESS YOU ARE A TRUCK DRIVER OR SAILOR, THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS LANGUAGE THAT IS DECIDEDLY NSFW]
Not surprisingly, Banks released an apology after the details of the arrest went public.
“I want to sincerely apologize to my family, the University of Tennessee and the law enforcement community,” Banks said in a statement. “I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video. I have great respect for our police men and women, and I am embarrassed by my actions that night. That’s not who I am. I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”
Pruitt, whose “do your civic duty, man” and “this is the silliest s— I’ve ever seen in my life” quotes from his phone conversation with the arresting officer have raised some eyebrows and will likely be addressed at some point as well, described the player’s behavior and comments as “unacceptable” in his own statement.
“Jeremy’s behavior and comments are unacceptable and portrayed himself and our football program very poorly and he understands that,” the head coach stated. “We will address the matter internally.
“I’m determined to do what I can to help Jeremy grow up and become a better man. Our team and staff respect our law enforcement and we will continue to educate our players on how to carry themselves at all times.
A sophomore, Banks has played in every game for the Vols this season as a backup. His two interceptions in the Week 3 win over FCS UT-Chattanooga marked the first time a Vols linebacker had a pair in the same game since 1981.
Maryland WR DJ Turner to miss second game following DUI arrest
Tuesday, Locksley confirmed that Turner will be held out of this week’s game against Rutgers as well. The receiver, who hasn’t been officially suspended, at least publicly, will be permitted to continue practicing with the Terps and attend team meetings as he serves his non-suspension suspension.
“DJ’s part of our football family and families support each other and we’ll continue to work through this while also understanding that there’s going to be repercussions for making poor choices and decisions in your life,” Locksley said according to 247Sports.com. “I had a chance to recruit DJ and I know the family that he comes from, and he comes from a really good family. As a family, whether it’s good times or bad times, we’re here to support each other, and our football family is no different.”
In three games this season, Turner has caught four passes for 84 yards. Last season, he totaled 159 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions.
This is not the first time Turner has been suspended by the team. In 2016, Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison were suspended for their role in a BB gun incident. The two players were charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Although the charges were later dropped, the two players missed four games.
After visit, Texas transfer Caleb Johnson commits to UCLA
Texas’ personnel loss could turn into UCLA’s gain.
In mid-September, it was confirmed that Caleb Johnson had taken the first step in leaving Texas by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two weeks later, 247Sports.com reported, the linebacker took an unofficial visit to UCLA on Tuesday as he continues the process of looking for a new college football home.
A short time later, it appears that process has ended as it was confirmed that Johnson has committed to continuing his career with the Bruins. The plan is for Johnson to enroll in classes at the university next January and participate in spring practice in the following months.
As noted by the website, Johnson had also taken an unofficial visit to UCLA prior to signing with Texas earlier this year.
Johnson joined the Longhorns from the junior college level, enrolling early and taking part in UT’s spring practice this past offseason. He was a three-star 2019 signee who was rated as the No. 3 JUCO outside linebacker in this past year’s class.
In the three games prior to his decision to transfer, Johnson hadn’t yet taken the field for the Big 12 program, which likely triggered his decision to move on from the Longhorns.
Thanks to a personnel development overnight, Kansas State will be forced to go to a backup plan for its backup under center.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, John Holcombe announced that, “after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and some close friends, it saddens me to say that I will be entering the transfer portal.” The quarterback gave no specific reason for his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database.
Holcombe, who can now be contacted by other programs without receiving permission from K-State, will maintain the ability to return to the Wildcats if he so desires.
Holcombe was a three-star member of KSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 23 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As he took a redshirt as a true freshman, which means he can’t conserve a season of eligibility for 2019 even as he’s at the four-game threshold. Barring something unexpected, he would have to sit out the 2020 season, which would then leave him with just two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.
Serving as one of Skylar Thompson‘s primary backups, Holcombe had 13 carries for 71 yards while completing one of his three pass attempts for another nine yards.
With Holcombe out, redshirt sophomore Nick Ast is officially No. 2 behind Thompson. Ast has thrown three passes during his time in Manhattan, all three of which he completed this season for 28 yards.