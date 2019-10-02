In statement, Scott Frost supports Big Ten’s decision to suspend Nebraska’s leading sacker

Some in Big Red Nation may have disagreed with it, but the boss of its football team isn’t among the protestors.
Earlier Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that Nebraska’s Khalil Davis has been suspended for one game and issued a public reprimand for an incident during last Saturday’s loss to Ohio State. The league alleged in its release that Davis violated “the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he struck an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 28.
The views of the play in question making the rounds on Twitter and such failed to show any egregious action on the part of Davis. In a statement released a short time ago, however, Scott Frost indicated that he had no problem with the punishment meted out by the conference to one of the Cornhuskers’ best players on the defensive side of the ball.
Below is the head coach’s statement, in its entirety:
We have been in communication with the Big Ten Conference Office over the past day regarding Khalil Davis, and support the Big Ten’s disciplinary action. We do not condone unsportsmanlike play or behavior in our program, and will use this as an educational opportunity with our team on how to play the game the right way. We are moving forward with our preparation for Saturday’s game with Northwestern.
As a result of the suspension, the defensive lineman will miss this weekend’s game against Northwestern.
Davis currently leads the Cornhuskers in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (six).