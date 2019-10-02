Maryland WR DJ Turner to miss second game following DUI arrest

On off-field incident will cost Maryland on the field yet again.
DJ Turner didn’t play in Maryland’s woodshedding at the hands of Penn State in Week 5 because of what first-year head coach Mike Locksley described as “non-football things” on which the wide receiver needed to focus. As it turns out, the “non-football things” included being arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of Sept. 20, the same date in which the Terrapins played the Nittany Lions later that night.
Tuesday, Locksley confirmed that Turner will be held out of this week’s game against Rutgers as well. The receiver, who hasn’t been officially suspended, at least publicly, will be permitted to continue practicing with the Terps and attend team meetings as he serves his non-suspension suspension.
“DJ’s part of our football family and families support each other and we’ll continue to work through this while also understanding that there’s going to be repercussions for making poor choices and decisions in your life,” Locksley said according to 247Sports.com. “I had a chance to recruit DJ and I know the family that he comes from, and he comes from a really good family. As a family, whether it’s good times or bad times, we’re here to support each other, and our football family is no different.”
In three games this season, Turner has caught four passes for 84 yards. Last season, he totaled 159 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions.
This is not the first time Turner has been suspended by the team. In 2016, Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison were suspended for their role in a BB gun incident. The two players were charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Although the charges were later dropped, the two players missed four games.