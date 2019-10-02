Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On radio show, Jeff Brohm says Purdue WR Rondale Moore will be monitored week-by-week

Earlier this week, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm announced his Boilermakers will be without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore when the team visits No. 12 Penn State this weekend. While Sindelar will reportedly be out for the year, the outlook for Moore remained uncertain. During his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Brohm provided a mild update to say Moore will be week-by-week.

Brohm confirmed once again Purdue will be without their top wide receiver this week against the Nittany Lions, but there is no suggestion Moore will be out fo the rest of the season.

The loss of Moore is a tough blow to the Purdue offense (as well as the starting quarterback). Moore leads Purdue with 29 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to make big plays has made him one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, if not the entire country. The extent of the injury to Moore has never been clarified, and it remains a question with Purdue moving to a week-by-week situation monitoring his status. Purdue has played in four games, so the possibility of redshirting Moore this fall remains a scenario in play as well. If Moore won’t be back in the next few weeks, that could remain an option if the injury is severe enough to keep Moore off the field for a prolonged period of time. But with Moore being week-by-week, it sounds as though Brohm is anticipating Moore will be back.

Baylor gives AD Mack Rhoades a contract extension

It must be extension season in Waco, Texas. Just a few days after Baylor announced a contract extension for football head coach Matt Rhule, Baylor has announced yet another contract extension. This time it was athletics director Mack Rhoades getting a new contract.

As announced by Baylor, Rhoades has a new 10-year contract that runs through July 31, 2029. The contract includes two one-year extensions that will kick in automatically as well, providing a good amount of job security for an athletics director that has done yeoman’s work to change the image of the Baylor athletics department.

“As I’ve stated on many occasions, Amy and I feel called to be at Baylor University. I am blessed to work with an incredible leader in President Livingstone and alongside the most talented and committed coaches, staff and student-athletes in the country,” Rhoades said in a released statement. “There is tremendous alignment in our University leadership from the Board of Regents, the President and President’s Council, to our athletics staff and coaches in support of our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life. I appreciate the confidence reflected in me from the Board of Regents and Dr. Livingstone. Great things are happening at Baylor, and we have an incredibly bright future ahead.”

As far as football is concerned, Rhoades and Rhule appear to be in this for the long haul with each of their recent contracts, and that appears to be a good thing moving forward. After a rough 1-11 season for Rhule in 2017 as the work on picking up the program from the fallout of the Art Briles era, Baylor won seven games in 2018 and capped the season with a victory in the Texas Bowl. Baylor is now off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016. Of course, time will tell if Rhule ultimately stays at Baylor. The more success he continues to have, the more interest he will continue to receive from potential suitors, including from the NFL.

Kansas confirms RB Khalil Herbert is no longer with the team

Just a few days ago, Kansas was bracing for the probability of not having leading rusher Khalil Herbert for an undetermined amount of time. Today, Kansas head coach Les Miles confirmed Herbert will not be back in a Kansas uniform at all.

“We would like to wish Khalil Herbert and his family well moving forward,” Miles said in a released statement. “With that said, Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”

It was previously reported Herbert left the football program initially for personal reasons, the details of which were not revealed. Whatever the personal issues were off the field, it was clearly serious enough to no longer have Herbert be a member of the team, regardless of who made the decision.

Herbert left the team as the leading rusher for the Jayhawks with 384 yards. He rushed for 187 yards in a big road win at Boston College to help snap a long road losing streak against power-conference opponents for the Jayhawks.

Oregon offensive lineman medically retires without ever seeing the playing field

One of the first members of a recruiting class signed by Mario Cristobal at Oregon has been forced to medically retire. Justin Johnson, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, has been confirmed to have medically retired. Duck Territory broke the news following confirmation from Cristobal.

Johnson was a three-star recruit in Oregon’s Class of 2018, but he never got the chance to step foot on the football field for a game due to injuries. An injury suffered in fall camp ahead of the 2018 season put Johnson on the shelf for his first season in Eugene. Another injury has reportedly been to blame for his lack of being able to practice this season, leading to a continued absence from the football field on game day for the Ducks. The specifics of the injury are unknown.

the loss of a player that has never stepped on the field for a game may not seem like the worst news for Oregon, but it is still a problem. losing a scholarship player on the offensive line always hurts a team. Add that to the fact Johnson is already the fourth member of the Class of 2018 to leave the team for one reason or another and it would seem Cristobal has a few more holes to plug on the recruiting trail than he likely anticipated and hoped for in 2020 and 2021.

PETA urges Mississippi State to retire its live mascot after Week 5 sideline incident

You just knew this organization, which has shoved itself into the sport of college football on multiple occasions over the years, was going to toss its two copper Lincolns into the conversation.

Early in the first quarter of what would turn into an Auburn win over Mississippi State, running back Boobee Whitlow scored on a 30-yard run for the first touchdown of the SEC West matchup.  As Whitlow crossed the goal line, though, he was pushed by a Bulldogs defender, a push that sent him flying into MSU’s live mascot, Jak.

Monday, MSU offered an update on the dog, stating that “Jak is okay” and “will spend the football bye week making a full recovery from bruising to his chin and right hind leg.” The mascot is expected to be on the sidelines when MSU takes on Tennessee Oct. 12 in Knoxville.

If People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA has its way, however, Jak — or any other university with a live mascot for that matter — won’t be on the sidelines ever again as the organization sent a letter to MSU “urging [it] to retire Jak and pledge not to use live animals in the future.”

“It was sheer luck that this close call didn’t leave Jak severely injured or even dead, and it’s never been fair game to subject a dog to the bright lights, screaming fans, and booming noise of a football stadium,” PETA senior director Marta Holmberg said in a statement. “PETA is urging MSU to be a dog’s best friend and end its live-mascot program—and we’ll gladly help find Jak a loving adoptive home where he can live out the rest of his days in peace.”

In its statement, we’re reminded that “PETA — whose motto reads, in part, that ‘animals are not ours to use for entertainment’ — opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview.”

For those interested in the entire letter sent to MSU president Dr. Mark Keenum, read on:

I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the world’s largest animal rights organization, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters worldwide. Concerned citizens are contacting us about an incident in which a football player apparently collided with Jak, Mississippi State’s live bulldog mascot, during the September 28 game against Auburn University.

In light of this close call—which could easily have left Jak severely injured or even dead—as well as the cruelty inherent in using living beings as “mascots,” I urge you to retire Jak and pledge not to use live animals in the future.

Using vulnerable animals as mascots is a recipe for disaster. For example, at this year’s Sugar Bowl, Bevo, the longhorn steer used by the University of Texas, apparently broke out of an enclosure and charged the University of Georgia’s bulldog mascot, Uga, nearly trampling him.

Even if animals survive their stints as mascots without losing a limb or their life, it’s hard to imagine that they enjoy appearing before raucous crowds. Being forced into a stadium full of bright lights, screaming fans, and loud noises can be stressful—and even terrifying—for sensitive animals like dogs, who would much rather be at home with loving guardians.

Bulldogs like Jak are also predisposed to many congenital ailments as a result of inbreeding and being bred for distorted physical features, including severe breathing difficulties, hip dysplasia, and heart disorders. Poor ventilation and hot or humid weather can be deadly for bulldogs, and traveling is especially taxing on them. What’s more, breeding dogs to use as mascots—or for any reason—is unconscionable, given our country’s staggering canine overpopulation crisis.

Public opinion has turned against using animals for “entertainment,” and most universities and professional sports teams have switched to using costumed human mascots instead of real animals. Unlike animals, human mascots can lead cheers, interact with the crowd, and pump up the team—all willingly.

May we please have your assurance that you will bring Mississippi State into the 21st century by giving Jak the retirement he deserves and pledging not to use real animals as mascots? Thank you for your attention to this important issue.