Air Force’s live mascot Aurora dies at 23, had served for two decades

For the second time in as many years, Air Force’s beloved live mascot is in the news. This time around, though, there’ll be no happy ending.

Wednesday night, Air Force announced that Aurora had passed away earlier in the day at the age of 23. A cause of death for the rare white phase gyrfalcon wasn’t released.

We are deeply saddened to announce that Aurora passed away earlier today 😢. Aurora was the @AF_Academy's longest serving live mascot. In her 23 years, she interacted with tens of thousands of people at countless sporting events. pic.twitter.com/TIF1cEoWBK — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) October 2, 2019

Aurora was the longest-serving live mascot in the 65-year history of the academy, having spent more than two decades representing Air Force. She was part of a two-mascot traveling team, the other being 16-year-old Oblio.

“In addition to serving as an ambassador for USAFA, she was an ambassador for all falcons, helping us educate the public on the importance of these majestic birds,” a statement from Air Force began. “Her impact on the nearly 30 class years of cadet falconers and Falconry Team support staff cannot be overstated. She was a feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect. We all feel her loss deeply.”

Last year, Air Force traveled to Army for its annual matchup with the Black Knights. The Friday before the game, two West Point cadets abducted both falcons, throwing sweaters over the birds and stuffing them into a dog crate.

The two cadets subsequently turned in the mascots, but not before Aurora suffered injuries significant enough that it was thought she might need to be euthanized. Aurora, however, healed to the point where she was back flying a few days later.

