Air Force’s live mascot Aurora dies at 23, had served for two decades

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
For the second time in as many years, Air Force’s beloved live mascot is in the news.  This time around, though, there’ll be no happy ending.

Wednesday night, Air Force announced that Aurora had passed away earlier in the day at the age of 23.  A cause of death for the rare white phase gyrfalcon wasn’t released.

Aurora was the longest-serving live mascot in the 65-year history of the academy, having spent more than two decades representing Air Force.  She was part of a two-mascot traveling team, the other being 16-year-old Oblio.

“In addition to serving as an ambassador for USAFA, she was an ambassador for all falcons, helping us educate the public on the importance of these majestic birds,” a statement from Air Force began. “Her impact on the nearly 30 class years of cadet falconers and Falconry Team support staff cannot be overstated. She was a feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect. We all feel her loss deeply.”

Last year, Air Force traveled to Army for its annual matchup with the Black Knights.  The Friday before the game, two West Point cadets abducted both falcons, throwing sweaters over the birds and stuffing them into a dog crate.

The two cadets subsequently turned in the mascots, but not before Aurora suffered injuries significant enough that it was thought she might need to be euthanized.  Aurora, however, healed to the point where she was back flying a few days later.

Now, cue a PETA letter in three, two, one…

Iowa State investigating four assaults reported by Iowa band

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
The Great Band Brouhaha of 2019 shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

Following the Iowa-Iowa State football game in Ames earlier this season, reports began to surface that members of the Hawkeyes marching band were verbally and, in at least a couple of instances, physically abused as they made their way back to the bus after the game. “One student was forcefully groped while another suffered broken ribs, according to several accounts,” the Iowa Press-Citizen wrote at the time.

Shortly thereafter, a joint statement from the two schools expressed embarrassment “when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game” and that “[e]ach of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future.” There was also talk that the rivalry could be in jeopardy because of the behavioral issues, but such chatter ultimately subsided.

In the ensuing days, however, there was a social media uproar over the investigation being closed and the handling of the probe on both sides, with Iowa announcing late last month that it has reopened the investigation into allegations of “verbal, physical and sexual abuse directed against the Hawkeye Marching Band.”

It is now being reported that the Iowa State University Police Department is currently investigating four separate assaults reported by members of the Iowa band.  According to the Gazette, “[a]n Iowa State police crime log shows the department on Sept. 25 took two reports of assault at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 14; another assault report for the same date and location on Sept. 26; and then a fourth on Sept. 27.”

Details of what exactly is contained in those police reports have not yet been made available to the public.

ISU’s police chief told the newspaper that details of the reports are not being released because they are “part of an open and active investigation.”

Ohio, New Mexico latest states linked to potential NIL legislation

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
As the NIL train barrels down the tracks, the NCAA’s hopes of derailing it lessen with each passing day.

According to one report, the state of Ohio will consider passing legislation that allows student-athletes in any sport at the collegiate level to profit off their own names, images and likenesses (NIL); according to another report, a state senator from New Mexico is expected to introduce a similar bill.

All told, there are at least a dozen states that have crafted or are in the process of crafting legislation that would put more financial power in the hands of the players on whose backs their sports, particularly football, have been built.

The free-for-all officially kicked off earlier this week when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  Not long after, Florida joined New York, North Carolina and South Carolina as the latest state to start down the NIL path blazed by California.

Tuesday, we noted that Pennsylvania (HERE), Minnesota (HERE) and Kentucky (HERE) were all states whose legislators are working on bills similar to the one approved in California; the next day, it was Illinois and Nevada entering the “Fair Pay to Play” fray.

And that’s in addition to a former Ohio State football player-turned-United States Congressman confirming that he “is planning to propose a new national law to give college athletes the opportunity to make endorsement money.” The congressman, Anthony Gonzalez, is expected to hold off on drafting legislation until the NCAA’s 19-person working group, established earlier this year, makes its NIL recommendations to The Association’s Board of Governors later this month.

In propping up current Vols head coach, Phillip Fulmer shoots down rumors that he wants to become the next Vols head coach

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
You know how you know your team’s head coach’s tenure has been a fustercluck thus far? When your 69-year-old athletic director has to deny he has any intention of returning to the sidelines while simultaneously giving the current coach the dreaded in-season vote of confidence.

Tennessee football, y’all!

To say that the Jeremy Pruitt era at Tennessee has gotten off to a rocky start would be an understatement. Coming off a 5-7 first season on Rocky Top, Pruitt’s second campaign has seen one of the worst upset losses in the history of college football as well as an embarrassing beatdown at the hands of rival Florida.

All of that has led to tremendous heat underneath Pruitt’s seat.  So hot, in fact, that there has been speculation — probably more wishful, wistful thinking, but whatever — that UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer would come out of retirement to rescue the flailing football program.

During a radio interview Wednesday night, Fulmer, who was the head coach of the Vols from 1992-2008, burst the bubble of those hoping a return to coaching was in the cards…

The other thing that keeps coming up, and I can tell you I want to just address it: The coaching chapter of my life is long closed, OK?” Fulmer said. “I love doing what I’m doing at UT, but I love more being with my family and my grandchildren. And I’m still the assistant to the assistant pee-wee baseball coach, and I’m the flag football coach. And you can’t do those things and ever coach.

… while also very publicly backing his first major coaching hire as his alma mater’s AD.

I mean, Jeremy would tell you himself: We had every opportunity to be 3-1 or better. That’s the discouraging part of it,” Fulmer said during the radio appearance. “But I’m going to tell you this: I totally believe in Coach Pruitt and the job that he’s doing. He’s a leader. He’s a recruiter. He’s a hard worker. He’s tough-minded. He confronts the issues that we have.

“We came in and I was telling everybody — and I don’t think they listened very well — we had a long way to go. We had lots of issues to deal with. And we have a really outstanding, good-looking freshman class. We have seven seniors that are busting their butt, and a lot of other kids on the team, as well.

“We have work to do. But there are some real opportunities out there. If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re a decent football team. But you can’t turn it over against anybody like we have done and expect to be successful.

At 1-3, the Viols are off to their worst start since… Fulmer’s final season in 2008.

And for those curious? UT would owe Pruitt just north of $9 million if they were to let him go following the 2019 season.  That’s very likely not to happen, but there’s the number.  Just in case.

Two injured WRs returning for Oregon, set to make 2019 debuts

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
It’s been a banner morning thus far for Oregon’s wide receiving corps.

First, we noted right below this post that the football program officially announced the addition of USC (and Oregon State) transfer Devon Williams.  While Williams won’t help immediately, the news on the next two will as Mario Cristobal confirmed Wednesday that two receivers who have been sidelined for the first third of the season because of injuries, Brenden Schooler (foot) and Mycah Pittman (shoulder), have been medically cleared.

Both receivers are expected to make their 2019 debuts when 13th-ranked Oregon takes on Cal Saturday night in Eugene.

“They have practiced all week and they will play on Saturday and looked really good [Wednesday],” the head coach said according to The Oregonian. “They looked like they were back to normal.

“We’ll practice again obviously the next couple of days and figure out a rotation, but you can expect them to play.”

Within two weeks of each other in August, it was confirmed that both Schooler (HERE) and Pittman (HERE) would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks because of their respective injuries.  Pittman’s was the second injury, meaning he’s slightly ahead of schedule in his return while Schooler was right on time.

Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions.  He’s also valuable in the third phase of the game as he has been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.

A four-star member of the Ducks’ 2019 recruiting class, Pittman was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country; the No. 17 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 94 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Pittman was the highest-rated offensive signee for the Ducks this past cycle.