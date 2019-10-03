Nebraska to host Louisiana Tech on 25th anniversary of the Troy Edwards Game

On Aug. 29, 1998, Nebraska and Louisiana Tech staged what has to be categorized as the most memorable 56-27 game in college football history. At the height of their Big Red powers with three national championships in the previous four seasons, Nebraska had the better team, but they did not have the best player on the Memorial Stadium astroturf that day.

Louisiana Tech wideout Troy Edwards absolutely dominated the proud Blackshirts that day, catching 21 passes for an FBS-record 405 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards used the game as a springboard for a historic season, catching 140 passes for 1,996 yards and an FBS-record 27 touchdowns. (Both the single-game yards and single-season touchdown records stand to this day.) That December, Edwards won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

“He kept telling us that we couldn’t cover him and that he was the best,” Nebraska safety Mike Brown told the Omaha World-Herald after the game. “And he is the best.”

Nebraska was never in danger of losing the game, leading 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-6 at the half. As would be expected, the Huskers dominated the Bulldogs on the ground, out-rushing them 289 to minus-21. But La Tech quarterback Tim Rattay went 46-of-68 for 590 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Most of that damage went to Edwards, obviously; with scores of 52, 94 and 80 yards, Edwards racked up 226 yards on his three touchdown catches alone.

All this to say, the schools will get together in 2023 to unofficially celebrate one of the most impressive individual performances in college football history. Nebraska announced Thursday it will host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23, 2023.

The game will be the schools’ first reunion since the Troy Edwards Game (they played in 2006) and third all-time. It also completes the non-conference schedule for both teams — Nebraska will visit Colorado (Sept. 9) and host Northern Illinois (Sept. 16), while Louisiana Tech visits SMU (Sept. 2) and hosts Baylor (Sept. 16) and Bowling Green (Sept. 30).