No. 5 LSU loses S Kenan Jones to the portal

It’s been an unbelievably good season for LSU’s passing offense, but as for its passing defense? Things could be better. The Tigers rank 50th nationally in pass efficiency defense and 49th in scoring defense through four games, down 46 and 23 spots from a year ago.

And Thursday’s news isn’t exactly going to help.

Safety Kenan Jones announced he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. “I have officially entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank Louisiana State University, and most importantly my teammates for allowing me to be part of such a program. My recruitment is now officially open!”

Brody Miller of The Athletic reported Jones is leaving for personal reasons, as playing time was not going to be a problem had he stuck around. Though he recorded just one tackle as a Tiger, he was set to slide up the depth chart following Todd Harris‘s season-ending injury.

The Berwick, La., native was a 4-star wide receiver recruit upon signing with LSU in 2018. He chose LSU over Florida State, Louisville, Ole Miss and others, according to his 247Sports profile.