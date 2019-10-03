Oregon confirms addition of USC transfer WR Devon Williams

The poaching is now officially official. We think.

On Sept. 25, two weeks after it was reported that Devon Williams had decided to transfer from USC, Oregon State confirmed that the wide receiver had been added to the Beavers’ roster. Two days later, however, Williams announced on his personal Twitter account that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Oregon instead.

Nearly a week later, Williams’ addition was confirmed by the UO football program. The Ducks made sure to note in its release that “Williams has enrolled in school, attended classes and been added as a member of the program.”

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Williams will not be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019. Beginning with the 2020 season, however, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal.

“We’re thrilled to have Devon as part of our family. We have a strong relationship with him dating back to our initial recruitment and we’re really fired up to have him here with us,” said head coach Mario Cristobal in a statement. “He was one of the more talented players in the country coming out of high school and that hasn’t changed. Devon is an exceptional young man and our guys have welcomed him with open arms.”

Williams was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 40 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only five other signees in USC’s class that year were rated higher than Williams.

As a true freshman, Williams accounted for 87 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in a dozen appearances. In one game prior to his decision to leave the Trojans, Williams caught one pass for 11 yards this season.