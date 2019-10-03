Oregon confirms addition of USC transfer WR Devon Williams

The poaching is now officially official. We think.
On Sept. 25, two weeks after it was reported that Devon Williams had decided to transfer from USC, Oregon State confirmed that the wide receiver had been added to the Beavers’ roster. Two days later, however, Williams announced on his personal Twitter account that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Oregon instead.
Nearly a week later, Williams’ addition was confirmed by the UO football program. The Ducks made sure to note in its release that “Williams has enrolled in school, attended classes and been added as a member of the program.”
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Williams will not be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019. Beginning with the 2020 season, however, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal.
“We’re thrilled to have Devon as part of our family. We have a strong relationship with him dating back to our initial recruitment and we’re really fired up to have him here with us,” said head coach Mario Cristobal in a statement. “He was one of the more talented players in the country coming out of high school and that hasn’t changed. Devon is an exceptional young man and our guys have welcomed him with open arms.”
Williams was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 40 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only five other signees in USC’s class that year were rated higher than Williams.
As a true freshman, Williams accounted for 87 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in a dozen appearances. In one game prior to his decision to leave the Trojans, Williams caught one pass for 11 yards this season.
Alongside your morning coffee, let’s pour a cup of portal, shall we?
Wednesday evening, it was reported by Jason Kersey of The Athletic that Oklahoma’s Miguel Edwards had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Edwards becomes at least the third Sooner football player, and second defensive back, to enter the portal this season.
Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has publicly confirmed the development.
A three-star 2018 signee, Edwards was rated as the No. 44 cornerback in the country. After playing in three games as a true freshman, he played in one in 2019 before deciding to make a move away from Norman.
Because he played in four or fewer games the past two seasons, Edwards has been able to use his redshirt for one of those and leave himself with three seasons of eligibility. However, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign if he lands at another FBS school.
In addition to Edwards, fellow corner Starrland Baldwin and linebacker Jonathan Perkins (HERE) have both made the decision to leave the Sooners.
Earlier this week, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm announced his Boilermakers will be without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore when the team visits No. 12 Penn State this weekend. While Sindelar will reportedly be out for the year, the outlook for Moore remained uncertain. During his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Brohm provided a mild update to say Moore will be week-by-week.
Brohm confirmed once again Purdue will be without their top wide receiver this week against the Nittany Lions, but there is no suggestion Moore will be out fo the rest of the season.
The loss of Moore is a tough blow to the Purdue offense (as well as the starting quarterback). Moore leads Purdue with 29 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to make big plays has made him one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, if not the entire country. The extent of the injury to Moore has never been clarified, and it remains a question with Purdue moving to a week-by-week situation monitoring his status. Purdue has played in four games, so the possibility of redshirting Moore this fall remains a scenario in play as well. If Moore won’t be back in the next few weeks, that could remain an option if the injury is severe enough to keep Moore off the field for a prolonged period of time. But with Moore being week-by-week, it sounds as though Brohm is anticipating Moore will be back.
For the sake of entertainment, the sooner the better.
It must be extension season in Waco, Texas. Just a few days after Baylor announced a contract extension for football head coach Matt Rhule, Baylor has announced yet another contract extension. This time it was athletics director Mack Rhoades getting a new contract.
As announced by Baylor, Rhoades has a new 10-year contract that runs through July 31, 2029. The contract includes two one-year extensions that will kick in automatically as well, providing a good amount of job security for an athletics director that has done yeoman’s work to change the image of the Baylor athletics department.
“As I’ve stated on many occasions, Amy and I feel called to be at Baylor University. I am blessed to work with an incredible leader in President Livingstone and alongside the most talented and committed coaches, staff and student-athletes in the country,” Rhoades said in a released statement. “There is tremendous alignment in our University leadership from the Board of Regents, the President and President’s Council, to our athletics staff and coaches in support of our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life. I appreciate the confidence reflected in me from the Board of Regents and Dr. Livingstone. Great things are happening at Baylor, and we have an incredibly bright future ahead.”
As far as football is concerned, Rhoades and Rhule appear to be in this for the long haul with each of their recent contracts, and that appears to be a good thing moving forward. After a rough 1-11 season for Rhule in 2017 as the work on picking up the program from the fallout of the Art Briles era, Baylor won seven games in 2018 and capped the season with a victory in the Texas Bowl. Baylor is now off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016. Of course, time will tell if Rhule ultimately stays at Baylor. The more success he continues to have, the more interest he will continue to receive from potential suitors, including from the NFL.
Just a few days ago, Kansas was bracing for the probability of not having leading rusher Khalil Herbert for an undetermined amount of time. Today, Kansas head coach Les Miles confirmed Herbert will not be back in a Kansas uniform at all.
“We would like to wish Khalil Herbert and his family well moving forward,” Miles said in a released statement. “With that said, Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”
It was previously reported Herbert left the football program initially for personal reasons, the details of which were not revealed. Whatever the personal issues were off the field, it was clearly serious enough to no longer have Herbert be a member of the team, regardless of who made the decision.
Herbert left the team as the leading rusher for the Jayhawks with 384 yards. He rushed for 187 yards in a big road win at Boston College to help snap a long road losing streak against power-conference opponents for the Jayhawks.