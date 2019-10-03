Portal reportedly pulls in Oklahoma CB Miguel Edwards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alongside your morning coffee, let’s pour a cup of portal, shall we?

Wednesday evening, it was reported by Jason Kersey of The Athletic that Oklahoma’s Miguel Edwards had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Edwards becomes at least the third Sooner football player, and second defensive back, to enter the portal this season.

Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has publicly confirmed the development.

#Sooners redshirt freshman CB Miguel Edwards has entered the transfer portal. He has appeared in four games (one this season) over the last two years with five tackles. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 2, 2019

A three-star 2018 signee, Edwards was rated as the No. 44 cornerback in the country. After playing in three games as a true freshman, he played in one in 2019 before deciding to make a move away from Norman.

Because he played in four or fewer games the past two seasons, Edwards has been able to use his redshirt for one of those and leave himself with three seasons of eligibility. However, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign if he lands at another FBS school.

In addition to Edwards, fellow corner Starrland Baldwin and linebacker Jonathan Perkins (HERE) have both made the decision to leave the Sooners.