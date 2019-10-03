Getty Images

Transfer of Cam Newton’s brother came amidst rumors Ron Prince abused, intimidated Howard football players

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Ron Prince is back in the headlines, but not for reasons he’d want, I’m certain.

Earlier this week, Caylin Newton, brother of 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Howard.  A day later, a report surfaced that has cast Prince’s FCS program in a decidedly negative light.

The website HBCU Gameday reported Wednesday that they had “been contacted by several parents of Howard football players who accuse Prince of being verbally abusive and intimidating to the student-athletes. Additionally, the website writes that “parents accused Prince of sending injured players home without treatment and creating an atmosphere of intimidation within the program by the constant threat of loss of scholarships.”

The site also published an anonymous letter that been sent to not only the university’s president and athletic director but also to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as well as the NCAA.  In the letter, an unnamed parent described Prince as a “hostile and abusive head coach,” stating that “Prince has been threatening, hostile, abusive, and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University since his arrival.”

“The harassment, bullying, verbal, and mental abuse needs to STOP!” the letter continued. “He has demoralized, ridiculed, and threatened the players on the team since his arrival. …

“You hold all [student-athletes] to a very high standard, if there is an allegation about misconduct they are suspended and or removed from the team, and maybe from the institution. Why are coaches not held to the same standard when it comes to blatant disrespect and harassment of [student-athletes]?”

The letter also levies various accusations at Prince, including calling players “cowards” or “sorority sisters”; making church service attendance mandatory; a bizarre alleged threat of an FBI investigation over point-shaving; and telling players he knows someone in the locker room is gay and he wants them to come out because he wants to have the first openly homosexual player in the country.

“I know currently these are just allegations,” the parent wrote. “I sincerely hope that there is an investigation into what is being reported and that the hostile environment is addressed before a student has a mental breakdown or commits suicide because of this treatment.”

Prince has claimed he has no knowledge of the allegations, the website noted.  An email sent from CFT to the university seeking comment on the accusations has yet to receive a response.

The 50-year-old Prince is in his first season as the head coach at Howard, with the Bison off to a rough 1-4 start to the season that included a 79-0 loss to Maryland in the opener.  A longtime college football coach, Prince spent three years (2006-08) as the head coach at Kansas State after succeeding Bill Snyder following his first retirement.

This past season, Prince was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Nebraska to host Louisiana Tech on 25th anniversary of the Troy Edwards Game

By Zach BarnettOct 3, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT
On Aug. 29, 1998, Nebraska and Louisiana Tech staged what has to be categorized as the most memorable 56-27 game in college football history. At the height of their Big Red powers with three national championships in the previous four seasons, Nebraska had the better team, but they did not have the best player on the Memorial Stadium astroturf that day.

Louisiana Tech wideout Troy Edwards absolutely dominated the proud Blackshirts that day, catching 21 passes for an FBS-record 405 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards used the game as a springboard for a historic season, catching 140 passes for 1,996 yards and an FBS-record 27 touchdowns. (Both the single-game yards and single-season touchdown records stand to this day.) That December, Edwards won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

“He kept telling us that we couldn’t cover him and that he was the best,” Nebraska safety Mike Brown told the Omaha World-Herald after the game. “And he is the best.”

Nebraska was never in danger of losing the game, leading 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-6 at the half. As would be expected, the Huskers dominated the Bulldogs on the ground, out-rushing them 289 to minus-21. But La Tech quarterback Tim Rattay went 46-of-68 for 590 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Most of that damage went to Edwards, obviously; with scores of 52, 94 and 80 yards, Edwards racked up 226 yards on his three touchdown catches alone.

All this to say, the schools will get together in 2023 to unofficially celebrate one of the most impressive individual performances in college football history. Nebraska announced Thursday it will host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23, 2023.

The game will be the schools’ first reunion since the Troy Edwards Game (they played in 2006) and third all-time. It also completes the non-conference schedule for both teams — Nebraska will visit Colorado (Sept. 9) and host Northern Illinois (Sept. 16), while Louisiana Tech visits SMU (Sept. 2) and hosts Baylor (Sept. 16) and Bowling Green (Sept. 30).

Bob Bowlsby defends ESPN+ production amid botched rollout

By Zach BarnettOct 3, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Big 12 fans were understandably skeptical when the conference announced its partnership with ESPN this spring that would see conference games move to the Worldwide Leader’s streaming platform, ESPN+. In an age where the other four Power 5 conferences now have their own cable networks, the Big 12 moved games to a platform that is literally not available on any cable service.

The first conference game arrived on Saturday with No. 21 Oklahoma State’s win over Kansas State, and those fears were not allayed by the actual product. Viewers missed the final minutes of the second quarter as the ESPN+ production was slow to return from a lightning delay, and “technical difficulties” prevented viewers from seeing a Kansas State touchdown.

Add in that viewers paid an extra $5 to see the game on top of their traditional television package, and people were understandably upset.

“Those things just wouldn’t happen if the game was on ESPN or ESPN2,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor told the Wichita Eagle. “We were told any conference game on ESPN+ would be produced at that level and it clearly wasn’t at that level. We do a better production job when we do games in house than they did at Oklahoma State.”

ESPN apologized for the technical difficulties, while Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby did his best Baghdad Bob impression.

“I don’t have an answer for you as to why that would be,” Bowlsby said, “probably something was malfunctioning, because the production is exactly the same as they are doing on every other game. At least it’s supposed to be.”

Bowlsby told the Eagle that ESPN has free rein to put any conference game it so chooses on ESPN+ (outside of Oklahoma and Texas games) but the network assured K-State fans their remaining eight Big 12 games will remain on regular television.

Air Force’s live mascot Aurora dies at 23, had served for two decades

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
For the second time in as many years, Air Force’s beloved live mascot is in the news.  This time around, though, there’ll be no happy ending.

Wednesday night, Air Force announced that Aurora had passed away earlier in the day at the age of 23.  A cause of death for the rare white phase gyrfalcon wasn’t released.

Aurora was the longest-serving live mascot in the 65-year history of the academy, having spent more than two decades representing Air Force.  She was part of a two-mascot traveling team, the other being 16-year-old Oblio.

“In addition to serving as an ambassador for USAFA, she was an ambassador for all falcons, helping us educate the public on the importance of these majestic birds,” a statement from Air Force began. “Her impact on the nearly 30 class years of cadet falconers and Falconry Team support staff cannot be overstated. She was a feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect. We all feel her loss deeply.”

Last year, Air Force traveled to Army for its annual matchup with the Black Knights.  The Friday before the game, two West Point cadets abducted both falcons, throwing sweaters over the birds and stuffing them into a dog crate.

The two cadets subsequently turned in the mascots, but not before Aurora suffered injuries significant enough that it was thought she might need to be euthanized.  Aurora, however, healed to the point where she was back flying a few days later.

Now, cue a PETA letter in three, two, one…

Iowa State investigating four assaults reported by Iowa band

By John TaylorOct 3, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
The Great Band Brouhaha of 2019 shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

Following the Iowa-Iowa State football game in Ames earlier this season, reports began to surface that members of the Hawkeyes marching band were verbally and, in at least a couple of instances, physically abused as they made their way back to the bus after the game. “One student was forcefully groped while another suffered broken ribs, according to several accounts,” the Iowa Press-Citizen wrote at the time.

Shortly thereafter, a joint statement from the two schools expressed embarrassment “when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game” and that “[e]ach of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future.” There was also talk that the rivalry could be in jeopardy because of the behavioral issues, but such chatter ultimately subsided.

In the ensuing days, however, there was a social media uproar over the investigation being closed and the handling of the probe on both sides, with Iowa announcing late last month that it has reopened the investigation into allegations of “verbal, physical and sexual abuse directed against the Hawkeye Marching Band.”

It is now being reported that the Iowa State University Police Department is currently investigating four separate assaults reported by members of the Iowa band.  According to the Gazette, “[a]n Iowa State police crime log shows the department on Sept. 25 took two reports of assault at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 14; another assault report for the same date and location on Sept. 26; and then a fourth on Sept. 27.”

Details of what exactly is contained in those police reports have not yet been made available to the public.

ISU’s police chief told the newspaper that details of the reports are not being released because they are “part of an open and active investigation.”