Two injured WRs returning for Oregon, set to make 2019 debuts

It’s been a banner morning thus far for Oregon’s wide receiving corps.

First, we noted right below this post that the football program officially announced the addition of USC (and Oregon State) transfer Devon Williams. While Williams won’t help immediately, the news on the next two will as Mario Cristobal confirmed Wednesday that two receivers who have been sidelined for the first third of the season because of injuries, Brenden Schooler (foot) and Mycah Pittman (shoulder), have been medically cleared.

Both receivers are expected to make their 2019 debuts when 13th-ranked Oregon takes on Cal Saturday night in Eugene.

“They have practiced all week and they will play on Saturday and looked really good [Wednesday],” the head coach said according to The Oregonian. “They looked like they were back to normal.

“We’ll practice again obviously the next couple of days and figure out a rotation, but you can expect them to play.”

Within two weeks of each other in August, it was confirmed that both Schooler (HERE) and Pittman (HERE) would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks because of their respective injuries. Pittman’s was the second injury, meaning he’s slightly ahead of schedule in his return while Schooler was right on time.

Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He’s also valuable in the third phase of the game as he has been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.

A four-star member of the Ducks’ 2019 recruiting class, Pittman was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country; the No. 17 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 94 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Pittman was the highest-rated offensive signee for the Ducks this past cycle.