Getty Images

CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 6

By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
5 Comments

A quick primer on who, what and where to look for as we head into Week 6 of the 2019 college football season.

WEEK 6 STORYLINES

  • For the first time in the 2019 campaign, we have three ranked-on-ranked matchups on the same day: No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan; No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida; and No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State.  Another baker’s dozen Associated Press Top 25 teams (Top 26 this week, actually, as Michigan State and Texas A&M are tied for 25th) are in action as well, leaving seven ranked schools idle (No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 17 Utah, No. 20 Arizona State, No. 22 Wake Forest, No. 23 Virginia, No. 25 Texas A&M).  Not surprisingly, ESPN‘s College GameDay traveling roadshow is parked in Gainesville for the Top 10 matchup between the Gators and Tigers this weekend.
  • There were 24 teams that entered Week 5 undefeated; with a half-dozen going down in defeat last weekend, the number has now been pared to 18.  The Big Ten (Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota) and SEC (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU) account for more than half of the unbeatens; conversely, the Pac-12 is the only Power Five conference without at least one as Cal suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Arizona State Friday night.  Four unbeatens are on a bye this weekend (Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Appalachian State), while, obviously, the number will be reduced by at least one as 5-0 Auburn and 5-0 Florida tangle in The Swamp.  Another four unbeatens face teams with one loss on the season: Ohio State (5-0) hosts Michigan State (4-1); Baylor (4-0) travels to Kansas State (3-1); Iowa (4-0) makes the trek to Michigan (3-1); and LSU (4-0) welcomes Utah State (3-1).  The remaining unbeatens will square off with teams at .500 or below.
  • Some will say, at this point in the season, it’s a two-person race in the chase for the 2019 Heisman Trophy between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of No. 6 Oklahoma and Tua Tagovailoa of No. 1 Alabama. Most, though, would say it’s at least a four-person fight, adding another pair of quarterbacks — No. 5 LSU’s Joe Burrow, No. 4 Ohio State’s Justin Fields — into the mix, with a handful adding No. 8 Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor to make it a quintet.  Could there be some sort of separation in Week 6?  It’s doubtful, even as three of the prime contenders — Hurts (Kansas), Burrow (Utah State), Taylor (Kent State) — face inferior (vastly in a couple of cases) competition while another, Fields, will face the toughest defense he’s seen yet in No. 25 Michigan State.  Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is on a bye this weekend. It should be noted that, almost exactly a year ago at this time, Tagovailoa was a heavy Heisman favorite with 6/5 odds; the then-sophomore was a “gargantuan” favorite at 1/10 in early November as well.  The player who went on to win the 2018 Heisman, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, was fourth in that late-September set of odds at 8/1 and second at 6/1 a month and a half later.

SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES

  • No. 7 Auburn (-3) at No. 10 Florida — While both teams come into this game unbeaten, they’ve reached this point making the trek down decidedly different paths.  The Tigers have beaten three Power Five teams, including a pair of ranked squads, along with two Group of Five teams.  The Gators have also beaten three Power Five teams, although all three are at .500 or below.  UF’s other two wins came against members of the FCS. … Auburn has won the last three games versus Florida, although the most recent meeting came in 2006.  From 1945-2002, the two SEC schools met every year. … Freshman quarterback Bo Nix set career-highs in passing yards (335) and rushing yards (56) in AU’s Week 5 win over Mississippi State.  Nix has not thrown an interception in the last four games after throwing two in the opener.
  • No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-20) — Ohio State is third in the country in scoring (52.4 ppg) while Michigan State is 14th in keeping teams off the scoreboard (15 ppg). The biggest difference between the two teams? OSU’s 8.6 ppg allowed is fourth among FBS schools and MSU’s offense is a middling 60th in scoring (31.4 ppg). … Matchup to watch: OSU’s seventh-ranked rushing attack (281.6 ypg) vs. MSU’s fourth-ranked run defense (57 ypg). … In six of their last seven meetings, both of the programs have been ranked.  The Buckeyes have won five of those matchups, with the Spartans’ two wins coming in 2015 (in Columbus) and 2013 (in the Big Ten title game) when MSU was the lower-ranked team.
  • No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan (-3½) — Michigan looked wobbly its first three games of the season before woodshedding a woefully inept Rutgers team that saw its head coach fired the next day. Is it a win that turns U-M’s season around, or is it merely a one-game reprieve before the talk of the temperature under Jim Harbaugh‘s seat heats back up? … U-M’s offense has been shaky for most of the season, and this week they’ll go up against an Iowa defense that allows just 8.5 points per game, the third-best figure at this level of football. … Dating back to 2009, the Wolverines have lost five of six in the series.  Those five losses to the Hawkeyes, though, came by a combined 24 points. … In the last four games played vs. UI in the Big House, U-M is 3-1.
  • Baylor at Kansas State (-2) — Baylor is one of four undefeated teams currently unranked, with the others being Memphis, Appalachian State and Minnesota. Outside of Florida (which plays a higher-ranked school), they also have the honor of being the only unbeaten school that is an underdog in Week 6. The biggest reason why they are unranked? Their four wins came against an FCS school and three FBS teams with a combined record of 3-10. … Kansas State was ranked for the first time this season following a Week 3 road win over Mississippi State before they dropped out of the Top 25 after a Week 5 loss at Oklahoma State. … The Wildcats have lost five of the last seven games they’ve played against the Bears.
  • No. 18 UCF (-4) at Cincinnati — If you were to tell me this game should be a couple spots higher on this list, you wouldn’t get much of an argument from me, at all, as it’s that huge when it comes to the Group of Five’s chase for its lone New Year’s Six berth.  Obviously, it would also give the winner a leg up in the American Athletic Conference East race, although this game will serve as Cincinnati’s conference opener (UCF beat woebegone UConn by 35 points a week ago). … One notable tidbit: Cincinnati has lost 12 straight games against ranked teams, with their last such win coming against No. 14 Pitt in early December of 2009.  That upset was at Pitt; its last win over a Top 25 at Nippert Stadium? Against No. 24 South Florida in October of 2008. … The Knights have won the last three meetings in what’s been a four-game series, with the Bearcats’ lone win coming in the first-ever meeting between the two schools during UCF’s winless 2015 campaign.
  • No. 11 Texas (-11) at West Virginia — Projected to finish somewhere near the bottom of the 10-team Big 12, West Virginia has surprised many by jumping out to a 3-1 record in Neal Brown’s first season in Morgantown, including back-to-back wins over Power Five schools (OK, one was Kansas, but still). … With its lone loss through four games coming against No. 5 LSU, meanwhile, Texas is exactly who we thought they were: a high-powered offense (41.8 ppg, 13th nationally) and, due to experienced personnel losses, a middle-of-the-road defense (25.5 ppg, tied for 62nd with… West Virginia). … The Mountaineers have won five of the eight games the two schools have played, although the Longhorns own a 2-1 record in Morgantown’s Milan Puskar Stadium, including a 28-14 win in 2017.
  • Liberty (-6) at New Mexico State — Consider this one a last-call bonus brew.  These two football independents played twice last season, marking the first time since 1998 (UMass-UConn) that two Division I schools faced each other twice in the same season.  They square off again in Week 6 this year… and then again in the 2019 regular-season finale, marking the first time since World War II that two D-I teams have faced each other twice in back-to-back regular seasons.  The Flames and Aggies split last year’s extended doubleheader, with the home team winning each contest.

BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 6

  • BEST: No. 6 Oklahoma (-31½) at Kansas.  Oklahoma has beaten Kansas 14 straight times.  Of the last eight losses for the Jayhawks in that streak, six have come by 32 or more points.  And then there’s this: The Sooners are tied for fourth in the nation in rushing offense at 293.5 yards per game, the Jayhawks are tied for 113th in rushing defense at 211.4 ypg.  Give up the points on the road and take Lincoln Riley’s squad.
  • WORST: No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-20).  Suffice to say, OSU is the better team and should win relatively handily.  I just can’t see them winning by three or more touchdowns against that MSU defense.  Just once in the last 13 meetings in Columbus have the Buckeyes beaten the Spartans by 20-plus points in The Horseshoe… and that was OSU’s 48-3 waxing of MSU last season.  I will have to say this, though: It won’t surprise me if this is a 17-14 OSU win… or a 52-20 OSU win, which makes me wonder why the hell I actually chose this game.
  • COVER SPECIAL: Georgia (-25) at Tennessee.  Forget the fact that UGA is a run-heavy team, they are right now at least four touchdowns better at Neyland Stadium against a UT team whose only win came against an in-state FCS program — and who also suffered one of the worst upset losses in college football history as well as an embarrassing shellacking at the hands of Florida two weeks ago.  The last time the Bulldogs traveled to Knoxville, they beat the Volunteers 41-0.

HEISMAN TROPHY INDEX

  1. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (Last week: No. 1) — Hurts has thrown for exactly three touchdown passes in each of the Sooners’ first four games, although he did throw his first pick of the season in the Week 5 win over Texas TechThe grad transfer from Alabama still leads the nation in pass efficiency rating at 249.9 and is second in total offense at 434.5 yards per game.
  2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (No. 2) — Tagovailoa has 23 touchdown passes on the season, including a school-record six in a Week 5 win over Ole Miss.  Of that FBS-best total, 16 have come in the past three games.
  3. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (No. 3) — LSU was idle in Week 5, so we’ll let this tidbit from last week’s Cheat Sheet stand: With 17 touchdown passes in four games this season — he had a school-record six in the Week 4 blowout of Vanderbilt — Burrow now has 33 in 16 appearances since transferring from Ohio State to LSU; in the two years prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks accounted for 29 in 25 games.
  4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (No. 4) — The first-year starter’s 23 touchdowns responsible for (16 passing, seven rushing) are second-most at the FBS level behind Tagovailoa’s 25.  The rushing scores are tied for the most among quarterbacks with Navy’s Malcolm Perry.
  5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 5) — In the closer-than-expected win over Northwestern, Taylor failed to score at least two rushing touchdowns for the first time this season.  His eight scores on the ground are fifth in the country, while his 559 yards rushing are tied for seventh.
  6. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (No. 6) — As was the case with Burrow’s team, Texas was on a bye in Week 5, so this one’s updated from a week ago: Ehlinger leads all Big 12 quarterbacks with 15 touchdown passes — he’s thrown four TDs in three different games — although he tossed his first interception of the season in Week 4.
  7. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State (No. 9) — Hubbard’s 938 yards rushing are not only tops in the country, but they are nearly 300 yards more than the No. 2 rusher (Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins‘ 654). He’s tied with SMU’s Xavier Jones with 10 rushing touchdowns, and his 200.2 all-purpose yards per game lead the nation as well.
  8. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (No. 7) — The preseason Heisman favorite has put up back-to-back pick-less games after throwing five in the season’s first three games (he had four in 15 games as a true freshman last season). His 143.7 pass efficiency rating is 57th nationally.  If he doesn’t crank his game back up post-haste, he’ll find his way off this list — and one could make a compelling case that he should be off already.
  9. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (unranked) — Fromm’s Heisman candidacy is hurt on a pair of intertwined fronts: One, he’s boringly efficient (completes nearly 76 percent of his passes and hasn’t thrown a pick in four games, but has just six touchdown passes) and, two, he plays in a run-heavy offense (he’s attempted just 82 passes this season). On the plus side, he plays quarterback for the third-ranked team in the country and will get plenty of national exposure going down the stretch.
  10. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State (unranked) — For the first time this year, the token non-QB/RB holding down the No. 10 spot is a defensive player, although, if the junior keeps piling up the numbers the way he has the first quarter-plus of the season, he’ll make his way higher up the list on his own accord.  In five games, Young’s eight sacks lead the country, while his 1.7 tackles for loss per game are tied for eighth. And after Mark Dantonio‘s epic quote about Young this week — “I would say I really haven’t thought of him in the human context” — how could you not include him?

(DROPPED OUT: Washington State QB Anthony Gordon (No. 8), Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (No. 10))

WEEK 6 BRAZEN PREDICTIONS
BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): Utah State’s Jordan Love goes into Baton Rouge and throws for five touchdowns (but also two picks) in a close loss to LSU, while Auburn runs Florida out of The Swamp in a convincing win. Also, keep an eye on Western Michigan-Toledo, which might be the highest-scoring game of the weekend. #MACtion indeed.
ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Michigan beats Iowa by two scores. The thing about narratives is they often run in conflict with reality. Though many in college football would love nothing more than to throw dirt on the Jim Harbaugh era of Michigan football, I don’t believe the maize and blue have completely forgotten how to play football. While I still believe there is trouble down the tracks for Michigan, I don’t believe they’ll run into it on Saturday. Wolverines 28, Hawkeyes 17.
JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): The top four quarterbacks in our Heisman Index that aren’t idle this weekend — Hurts, Burrow, Fields, Ehlinger — have combined for 60 touchdown passes in 17 total games in 2019, an average of 3.5 touchdowns per player per game.  This weekend, those four quarterbacks will combine for at least 20 touchdown passes in their four Week 6 games.  Fields going up against Michigan State’s defense (six passing TDs in five games) makes me nervous, but that’s why they’re brazen predictions, right?

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT WATCH
This week, our pals over at Rotoworld focus most of their Week 6 attention on matchups in the trenches.  For the entire extensively-detailed piece, click HERE.

In tweet, RB Khalil Herbert explains misinterpretation is why he’s no longer at Kansas

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some additional light has been shed on one of the more head-scratching personnel developments of the 2019 season.

Late last month, Khalil Herbert left the Kansas football team for unspecified personal reasons, with head coach Les Miles stating at the time that he didn’t expect the running back anytime soon.  In a statement two days later, Miles wished Herbert and his family the best, saying that “Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Herbert claimed that a misinterpretation was the reason he no longer was with the team.  According to Herbert, he wanted to take advantage of the redshirt rule that allows players to play in four or fewer games in a season without losing a year of eligibility, then return to the Jayhawks in 2020.  The way the tweet reads, Miles and the football program were under the impression he was going to transfer, leading to a parting of ways that Herbert never wanted.

“Redshirting had many unforeseen consequences that my family and I did not know would result from this decision,” Herbert wrote. “Although things did not work out the way either side intended, I want you to know my intention was not to hurt the university, Jayhawk Nation, or my teammates.”

Despite missing last week’s game, Herbert still leads the Jayhawks with 384 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing touchdowns.  Pooka Williams, who led KU in rushing a year ago and then overcame offseason issues that led to a one-game suspension to start the 2019 campaign, is second on the team with 308 yards this season and will take over as the bellcow in the running game moving forward.

Report: Oklahoma K Calum Sutherland accused of physically assaulting girlfriend

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Late last month, Oklahoma’s Calum Sutherland was arrested for being drunk in public.  As it turns out, that’s the least of the kicker’s off-field concerns.

According to a report from The Oklahoman, Sutherland is the subject of a Title IX investigation after it was alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.  That was the same day he was arrested for public intoxication.

The newspaper states that the university’s Title IX office is in the initial stages of its investigation.

The alleged victim told police that she was involved in “a short physical and verbal altercation” with Sutherland at an off-campus apartment complex.  The arresting officer described Sutherland as being “in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn’t totally aware of what he was and had been doing.”

“Throughout our interactions, I observed him to continuously ask repetitive questions due to forgetting he had already asked them and received answers,” the officer wrote, adding that he noted no injuries on the alleged victim.

Thus far, neither the university nor the football program has commented on Sutherland’s status with the team.  After serving as OU’s primary placekicker the first three games of the 2019 season, Sutherland did not play in the Week 5 rout of Texas Tech.

The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on is in his first season as Oklahoma’s starting kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.  In three games this season, Sutherland has connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries.  Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.

In place of Sutherland, Brkic made both field-goal attempts and all seven point-afters.

Rutgers latest to feel unintended consequence of revamped redshirt rule

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

When the revamped redshirt rule debuted before the start of last season, a sizable number of coaches loved the fact that it would allow them to get young players some playing time while also allowing them to redshirt if they didn’t participate in more than four games.  One unintended/unanticipated consequence of the rule, however, is that it allows healthy, productive, starting members of teams to shut it down after four games while contemplating a move to another school the following season.

Rutgers is the latest example of the latter phenomenon, but they certainly won’t be the last.

Artur Sitkowski, an 11-game starter under center for the Scarlet Knights a year ago, started the past two games for RU and was expected to do so again this weekend against Maryland.  However, following the blowout loss to Michigan in Week 5, head coach Chris Ash was fired.

Thursday, acting head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that Sitkowski will not play this weekend as the second-year sophomore quarterback decides how he wants the remainder of the season to play out.

“I had a discussion with Art this morning and he came to me and said he’s considering — he obviously had a really tough week and he’s going through a lot — so he’s contemplating evaluating taking a redshirt,” Campanile said according to nj.com. “He asked not to play in this game so we’ll give him some time, supporting him 1,000 percent. He’s a great kid. He’s been a valuable asset to this team. So we’re going to take time. He’s ready to in an emergency role be the backup and ready to play but obviously there’s a lot of changes this week so we want to make sure we do the right thing by him.”

Sitkowski has played in three games this season.  If he were to play two more and get beyond the four-game threshold, he’d be ineligible to take a redshirt and lose a year of eligibility.  If he stays at or below the threshold, he could remain at RU and maintain three years of eligibility starting next season; he could also transfer and, given the coaching change, likely receiver a waiver that would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020.

Last season as a true freshman, Sitkowski’s 18 interceptions were tied for the most at the FBS level and his 49.1 completion percentage was tied for third-worst, while his 76.4 passer rating was dead-last among all qualified quarterbacks.  This year, Sitkowski completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 429 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sitkowski regained his starting job this season when McLane Carter, a grad transfer from Texas Tech, suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to Iowa.  As Carter still hasn’t been cleared from concussion protocol, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will get the start this weekend.  As for Langan’s backup?  From nj.com:

While Sitkowski will only be used in an emergency situation, Campanile said true freshman Cole Snyder would go in if there was an immediate need such as Langan’s helmet popping off or a mop-up duty.

In stunning development, Mark Emmert not a fan of NIL movement; NCAA prez says California law ‘just a new form of professionalism’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
3 Comments

And here I would’ve thought the man in charge of an organization whose goal is to better the lives of student-athletes would be in favor of a movement that would better the lives of student-athletes.  Silly me.

As the train they should’ve been engineering years ago comes barreling toward them in the here and now, the NCAA saw the most “existential threat” to its existence realized earlier this week when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  In the months leading up to that signing and in the days after, nearly a dozen other states indicated they were in some form or fashion in the process of crafting similar legislation, with the promise of additional states climbing along for the NIL ride as well.

In an exclusive interview with the Indianapolis Star, NCAA president Mark Emmert made his first public comments since the legislation was signed into law.  On the one hand, Emmert sounded open to the concept of NIL…

… there is broad-based support for the things the NCAA is already doing around name, image and likeness.

… and that these are areas in which The Association can improve…

We have 1,100 member schools and after talking to a full cross-section of presidents, athletic directors, the vast majority of them all see and recognize this is an area where we need to continue to evolve our rules. We spent the past decade improving as students’ needs changed and made great strides in that direction. Here is another opportunity to address another change going on in the lives of students. People aren’t putting their head in the sand, in fact the contrary.

… while even going so far as acknowledging the NCAA should’ve gotten out in front of this issue a decade ago (ya think???)…

You always want to be more proactive on any of these issues. Do I wish it had been started 10 years ago? Sure but the fact is we were not in a place where we could do it.

… before sliding right back into the tried and true trope of the NCAA, whose members make billions upon billions of dollars annually and whose coaches make millions upon millions annually off the backs of student-athletes, fighting against the inexorable march toward professionalism in collegiate athletics…

This is just a new form of professionalism and a different way of converting students into employees. (They may be) paid in a fashion different than a paycheck, but that doesn’t make them not paid.

Yeah, that’s not even remotely correct.  The students forming a union to collectively bargain for their rights, that is converting students into employees.  What this would do is allow student-athletes the right to profit off their own names, images and likenesses, just as any English or music major can do while they are still enrolled in school.  That’s all it is, nothing more.  You’ve allowed what was a molehill a few years ago to turn into a mountain that you simply can’t successfully climb, all in an effort to keep your thumb firmly pressed on an underpaid group of individuals who are in large part responsible for the burgeoning financial windfall college football has realized over the past decade.

Besides, given the choice, wouldn’t member institutions prefer athletes profiting off themselves rather than unionizing and inevitably eating into their own (immense) profits?

Title IX a half-century ago didn’t lead to doomsday for collegiate athletics as prophesied.  Hell, just a few years ago, increased stipends were going to lead to college football Armageddon according to some; they didn’t… and this won’t either — with the eventual help of the federal government, of course.