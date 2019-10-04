Cincinnati clamps down on No. 18 UCF to strike early blow to AAC title defense

No. 18 UCF suffered their first regular season loss in three years against Pitt a few weeks ago. Now the Knights will have to come to grips with their first conference loss since 2016 as well.
That’s the end result of Cincinnati clamping down and taking advantage of the visitors mistakes at a fired up Nippert Stadium on Friday night, notching a 27-24 win that shakes up the AAC standings in the process.
Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked like somebody who was full of youth and inexperience facing off against a good defense, throwing three interceptions and barely completing half of his passes for 297 yards and a score. The Knights’ offense found the end zone just once in six red zone trips and saw their signal-caller sacked three times as well on a rough night for what had been the most prolific Group of Five team in the country.
Much of the credit has to go to the Bearcats defense however, who certainly bowed up near the goal line and held UCF well below their season averages in nearly every category to snap their lengthy streak of scoring at least 30 points at 31 games.
On the offensive end of the equation, UC quarterback Desmond Ridder overcame a slow start to wind up with 149 yards and two touchdowns (one pick). He also rushed for 39 in forming quite the tandem with all-purpose star Michael Warren, who notched 133 yards rushing to go with four catches and 19 yards. He also turned in the highlight of the game when he weaved and spun his way from half a dozen defenders on a 60 yarder that set up a later score.
On top of dealing the Knights a confidence-shaker, the victory certainly gives Luke Fickell’s squad a leg up in the AAC race. They’ll own the tie-breaker over UCF in the East Division and avoid a ranked SMU squad down the road as well. They may very well find themselves ranked on Sunday as well given that their only loss was at Fickell’s alma mater of Ohio State, which has been playing as well as anybody in the country right now.
The flip side is that Josh Heupel will have to get his guys to regroup once they arrive back in Orlando. The Knights have dominated AAC play (19 straight wins coming in) over this historic run they’ve been in the past few years but suddenly need a little help to even have a shot at another league title. It’s safe to say the New Year’s Six bowl talk is probably done too as Cincinnati fans will celebrate plenty after their blackout at Nippert turned into a huge win for the Bearcats.
Bend but don’t break isn’t the most thrilling of defensive strategies but it’s helping Cincinnati stay in a 16-10 game at halftime against No. 18 UCF in a pivotal clash with huge AAC implications on the line.
UC quarterback Desmond Ridder looked a lot more poised in his second go-around facing the conference’s defending champion than he did last year on the road as a freshman. The signal-caller completed eight passes for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a team-high 28 yards. Michael Warren was not surprisingly an all-purpose threat as well, adding 26 yards rushing while hauling in three passes for 14 yards. Trent Cloud caught the first touchdown of the game from five yards out too.
UCF’s numbers were a lot prettier overall even if they had to settle for three field goals in the red zone. That doesn’t matter as much with the lead at the break in QB Dillon Gabriel’s first big road test in conference play. The freshman had 144 yards passing but did throw a costly red zone interception after his receiver slipped on a route. Tailback Greg McCrae netted 65 yards and a touchdown as the Knights controlled the clock and piled up the yards for the most part.
The winner of this one has the early inside track for the AAC East division title, which should make for a very fun second half as the Bearcats get the ball back to start the third quarter in a game where they’re hoping to upend the conference pecking order.
Blowing a historic lead and then getting run over by another team to start conference play typically leads to big changes in a program heading into an off week and Washington State is following that trend on Friday evening.
The school confirmed several reports heading into the weekend with a release saying that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned from his position.
“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” head coach Mike Leach said in a short statement.
Claeys, the former head coach at Minnesota, had taken over the Wazzu defense last season and done wonders with the unit in helping the team to an 11 win season and top 10 ranking. However, things have not gone quite as well so far in 2019 as the Cougars have given up 105 combined points in their first two Pac-12 games of the season.
Linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the rest of the season.
Washington State is off this week and then looks to avoid an 0-3 start in conference play when they play at Arizona State next Saturday.
#MACtion is going retro this weekend.
As part of the celebrations on campus to honor the undefeated 1969 football team, Toledo is breaking out their throwback uniforms from the era on Saturday as they host Western Michigan in a pivotal conference clash.
While the look isn’t too far off from what you might find the current team wearing, there are a number of little touches like the ‘Glass City’ labels on the helmet and the older interlocking ‘UT’ logos that make for a pretty smooth look. The school is honoring the 1969 version of the Rockets, who went 11-0 back in the day on their way to a MAC title and rare top 20 ranking in the final AP Poll.
The modern day version of Toledo’s football team is certainly hoping some of that luck and good play from yesteryear rubs off on them as they host the Broncos in one of the MAC’s biggest games of the season so far. The Rockets are of course coming off a home win against BYU while WMU is 2-2 after competitive losses to Syracuse and Michigan State in non-conference play. The winner on Saturday likely has a leg up in the race for the West division title in the league and a solid claim on being the league’s best team entering October.
Changes are a foot for Tennessee and not limited to kicking players off the team.
According to a report from ESPN, Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt is making a move under center and benching redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano and will start true freshman Brian Maurer on Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in Neyland Stadium.
Maurer played against FCS Chattanooga and in the second half of a loss to Florida two weeks ago, completing just four passes for 44 yards across those two games on 13 attempts (one interception). A four-star prospect out of the Sunshine State, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller broke the Florida state record for total points scored back in high school.
The youngster will face a huge step up in competition from his prep days when he takes snaps against the Bulldogs, who have the sixth-best scoring defense in the country and obviously hope to make a statement in their quest to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee down the road.
The news has to be a tough blow for Guarantano, who has been the Vols starter since the middle of the 2017 campaign. While the team had high hopes for him coming into this season, he has struggled in dropping three of the team’s first four games and thrown the same number of touchdowns (four) as interceptions against FBS competition.