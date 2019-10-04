Florida State’s primary punter last three years to transfer

One of the most statistically productive punters in Florida State history will finish his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

Following up on a report from The Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy, an FSU official confirmed that Logan Tyler has made the decision to officially place his name into the NCAA transfer database. As he has played in just one game this season, he has the opportunity to take advantage of the revamped redshirt rule and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

As had been the case the previous three years, Tyler served as FSU’s starting punter in the opener against Boise State. However, Tyler was involved in an automobile accident back in August and was under investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department for driving under the influence. Tyler served a two-game suspension in Weeks 2 and 3 in connection to that off-field situation.

While Tyler dressed out for the last two games, walk-on Tommy Martin continued serving as the Seminoles’ primary punter.

Including the one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record. The Tallahassee Democrat notes that “Tyler currently holds FSU records for the most punt yards in a single game (499 vs. Clemson, 2018)… and punt yards in a single season (3,545).” His 8,879 career punt yards are also second all-time in school history.

In place of Tyler, Martin has averaged 41.6 yards per punt in two games this season.