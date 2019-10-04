LSU appears close to going local for schedule opening, likely to ink deal with Southern for game in 2022

Finally, finally, finally, we’ll soon be able to see what college football program reigns supreme in Baton Rouge.

While most will unquestionably say that would be LSU, the Tigers are finally getting around to proving it on the football field. According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the SEC powerhouse is close to inking a deal that would see them host nearby FCS squad Southern for the first time in 2022.

“The magic will be happening with a formal announcement in maybe three or five days and no more than two weeks,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks told the paper. “It’s safe to say that it’s going to happen. We’re looking at the first three weekends of September of 2022.”

“We are excited about getting the game on the schedule for the first time,” LSU AD Scott Woodward added. “It will be great for this community to come together to celebrate these two historic Baton Rouge universities.”

The two campuses are less than 10 miles apart in the city but curiously the programs have never met on the gridiron.

LSU is trying to change that somewhat the past few years however, playing teams from around the state at both the FBS and FCS levels. The addition of Southern to their future slate means that only a game against fellow historic powerhouse Grambling remains left on the docket for the Tigers. Currently LSU has only New Mexico on their non-conference schedule for the 2022 season, so the program will still need to figure out two more opponents for that year — one of which should be a Power Five school.

Perhaps the bigger bit of news from the Advertiser’s report is the fact that yes, included in the potential agreement for Southern and LSU to play would be that the former’s world-famous band will perform in Death Valley when the time comes as well. That might be worth the price of admission alone and likely to be far more entertaining than the action on the field when the two local rivals meet for the first time.