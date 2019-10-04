LSU WR Terrace Marshall ‘ahead of schedule’ in recovery from foot surgery

When Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the LSU wide receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Ed Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season.

On his radio show earlier this week, however, the head coach offered an update that Marshall is currently “ahead of schedule” in the rehab process, indicating the potential for an earlier return. According to another report based on that radio appearance, Marshall, who underwent surgery to repair the injury, is out of his boot and walking.

Orgeron said former player Christian LaCouture had a similar injury and was back in 2 weeks. LaCouture had a stress fracture in his foot. "We don't expect the same amount of time (for Marshall). But it's not as long as people think." #LSU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 3, 2019

Glenn Guilbeau of the USA Today Network writes that “Orgeron had said the Alabama game on Nov. 9 was a possible target for Marshall, but he could be back sooner.” LSU faces Auburn Oct. 26 and then has a bye the weekend before what should be a huge matchup with Alabama; the Auburn game was circled as the likely return date in the original reports.

At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level (he’s now tied for sixth). He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.