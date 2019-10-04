North Carolina’s Jonathan Smith cannonballs into ye olde portal

For the (put any reasonable number here, and it’s probably close to correct) morning in a row, we begin the morning with a portal post.
Jonathan Smith‘s senior season at North Carolina began with the linebacker serving a two-game suspension related to academics, an issue that also sidelined him for all of spring practice. It will end prematurely as well based on a personal decision, 247Sports.com reported, as Smith has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Because he has only played in three games this season, Smith can take a redshirt for 2019. That would leave him with one season of eligibility at another FBS school in 2020, provided he can keep his academic house in order and graduate.
Smith was a three-star member of the Tar Heels’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 21 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 23 player overall in the state of North Carolina. All told, he played in 26 career games at UNC, starting eight of those contests. Four of those starts came during the 2018 season.
Prior to his decision to transfer, Smith had been listed on the two-deep depth chart heading into the Week 6 matchup with Georgia Tech.
When Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the LSU wide receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Ed Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season.
On his radio show earlier this week, however, the head coach offered an update that Marshall is currently “ahead of schedule” in the rehab process, indicating the potential for an earlier return. According to another report based on that radio appearance, Marshall, who underwent surgery to repair the injury, is out of his boot and walking.
Glenn Guilbeau of the USA Today Network writes that “Orgeron had said the Alabama game on Nov. 9 was a possible target for Marshall, but he could be back sooner.” LSU faces Auburn Oct. 26 and then has a bye the weekend before what should be a huge matchup with Alabama; the Auburn game was circled as the likely return date in the original reports.
At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level (he’s now tied for sixth). He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.
As it turned out, it was just a one-game health sabbatical served by Pitt’s starting quarterback.
In the third quarter of Pitt’s Week 4 upset of UCF, Kenny Pickett went down with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder that, after sidelining him for a couple of series, didn’t keep him from finishing the game. It was severe enough, however, to keep him out of what turned out to be a narrow win over FCS Delaware last weekend.
With Duke on tap this weekend, there were some murmurs that Pickett could again be sidelined. Thursday, Pat Narduzzi allayed those fears by confirming that, yes, Pickett is a go for the Blue Devils.
“You know I’m not going to talk about injury situations, but Kenny is back and ready to go,” the head coach stated. “I’ll talk about guys who I know for sure are going to play, and Kenny will play. He’s 100%. He looks great.”
For the season, Pickett has completed 107-of-176 passes for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His 119.8 passer rating is ninth among ACC quarterbacks and 105th nationally.
One of the most statistically productive punters in Florida State history will finish his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
Following up on a report from The Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy, an FSU official confirmed that Logan Tyler has made the decision to officially place his name into the NCAA transfer database. As he has played in just one game this season, he has the opportunity to take advantage of the revamped redshirt rule and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
As had been the case the previous three years, Tyler served as FSU’s starting punter in the opener against Boise State. However, Tyler was involved in an automobile accident back in August and was under investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department for driving under the influence. Tyler served a two-game suspension in Weeks 2 and 3 in connection to that off-field situation.
While Tyler dressed out for the last two games, walk-on Tommy Martin continued serving as the Seminoles’ primary punter.
Including the one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record. The Tallahassee Democrat notes that “Tyler currently holds FSU records for the most punt yards in a single game (499 vs. Clemson, 2018)… and punt yards in a single season (3,545).” His 8,879 career punt yards are also second all-time in school history.
In place of Tyler, Martin has averaged 41.6 yards per punt in two games this season.
Duke running back Brittain Brown underwent surgery to “stabilize” a left shoulder injury, the program announced Thursday. He will miss the remainder of the season.
A redshirt junior from Canton, Ga., Brown totaled 12 carries for 56 yards and two catches for 13 yards on the season. He has appeared in 25 career games, totaling 222 totes for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He worked primarily as the Blue Devils’ third running back, behind Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant. Quarterback Quentin Harris leads Duke in rushing through four games.
Brown redshirted his first season on campus but, having appeared in only four games this season, he should have a good shot to appeal for a medical redshirt and play a sixth season for the Devils in 2021, should he so choose.