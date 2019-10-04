Pitt QB Kenny Pickett (shoulder) ‘back, ready to go’

As it turned out, it was just a one-game health sabbatical served by Pitt’s starting quarterback.

In the third quarter of Pitt’s Week 4 upset of UCF, Kenny Pickett went down with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder that, after sidelining him for a couple of series, didn’t keep him from finishing the game. It was severe enough, however, to keep him out of what turned out to be a narrow win over FCS Delaware last weekend.

With Duke on tap this weekend, there were some murmurs that Pickett could again be sidelined. Thursday, Pat Narduzzi allayed those fears by confirming that, yes, Pickett is a go for the Blue Devils.

“You know I’m not going to talk about injury situations, but Kenny is back and ready to go,” the head coach stated. “I’ll talk about guys who I know for sure are going to play, and Kenny will play. He’s 100%. He looks great.”

For the season, Pickett has completed 107-of-176 passes for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His 119.8 passer rating is ninth among ACC quarterbacks and 105th nationally.