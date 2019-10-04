Points at a premium in the first half as No. 18 UCF leads Cincinnati midway through AAC clash

Bend but don’t break isn’t the most thrilling of defensive strategies but it’s helping Cincinnati stay in a 16-10 game at halftime against No. 18 UCF in a pivotal clash with huge AAC implications on the line.

UC quarterback Desmond Ridder looked a lot more poised in his second go-around facing the conference’s defending champion than he did last year on the road as a freshman. The signal-caller completed eight passes for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a team-high 28 yards. Michael Warren was not surprisingly an all-purpose threat as well, adding 26 yards rushing while hauling in three passes for 14 yards. Trent Cloud caught the first touchdown of the game from five yards out too.

UCF’s numbers were a lot prettier overall even if they had to settle for three field goals in the red zone. That doesn’t matter as much with the lead at the break in QB Dillon Gabriel’s first big road test in conference play. The freshman had 144 yards passing but did throw a costly red zone interception after his receiver slipped on a route. Tailback Greg McCrae netted 65 yards and a touchdown as the Knights controlled the clock and piled up the yards for the most part.

The winner of this one has the early inside track for the AAC East division title, which should make for a very fun second half as the Bearcats get the ball back to start the third quarter in a game where they’re hoping to upend the conference pecking order.