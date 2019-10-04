Tennessee dismisses LB Jeremy Banks from the program

An eventful week for Tennessee football continues to produce headlines for all the wrong reasons in Knoxville.

In a statement released by the school on Friday afternoon, Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed he had dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team after a controversial traffic stop earlier in the week.

“I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program,” Pruitt said. “While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”

Banks was stopped in mid-September in Knoxville on a traffic stop that later led to his arrest on an outstanding warrant (which was for driving with a suspended license in a separate incident from earlier in the year). That ‘information’ Pruitt received in the matter was likely the body cam footage from the traffic stop surfacing on Wednesday, which included a late night phone call to the head coach and a number of threats made toward police and others.

While the video has been out for a while, the increasing pressure to make a decision on Banks’ future with the team ahead of their Saturday game against SEC East rival Georgia likely contributed to the dismissal on Friday.

Banks arrived in Rocky Top as a four-star running back, seeing limited time there as a freshman before flipping over to linebacker. He appeared in the Vols’ first three games and was expected to continue contributing as a key reserve behind senior Daniel Bituli as the team entered the heart of conference play. Now that’s out the window as Banks and UT head in different directions following a very trying week for everybody involved.