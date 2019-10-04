Tennessee dismisses LB Jeremy Banks from the program

An eventful week for Tennessee football continues to produce headlines for all the wrong reasons in Knoxville.
In a statement released by the school on Friday afternoon, Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed he had dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team after a controversial traffic stop earlier in the week.
“I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program,” Pruitt said. “While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”
Banks was stopped in mid-September in Knoxville on a traffic stop that later led to his arrest on an outstanding warrant (which was for driving with a suspended license in a separate incident from earlier in the year). That ‘information’ Pruitt received in the matter was likely the body cam footage from the traffic stop surfacing on Wednesday, which included a late night phone call to the head coach and a number of threats made toward police and others.
While the video has been out for a while, the increasing pressure to make a decision on Banks’ future with the team ahead of their Saturday game against SEC East rival Georgia likely contributed to the dismissal on Friday.
Banks arrived in Rocky Top as a four-star running back, seeing limited time there as a freshman before flipping over to linebacker. He appeared in the Vols’ first three games and was expected to continue contributing as a key reserve behind senior Daniel Bituli as the team entered the heart of conference play. Now that’s out the window as Banks and UT head in different directions following a very trying week for everybody involved.
Changes are a foot for Tennessee and not limited to kicking players off the team.
According to a report from ESPN, Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt is making a move under center and benching redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano and will start true freshman Brian Maurer on Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in Neyland Stadium.
Maurer played against FCS Chattanooga and in the second half of a loss to Florida two weeks ago, completing just four passes for 44 yards across those two games on 13 attempts (one interception). A four-star prospect out of the Sunshine State, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller broke the Florida state record for total points scored back in high school.
The youngster will face a huge step up in competition from his prep days when he takes snaps against the Bulldogs, who have the sixth-best scoring defense in the country and obviously hope to make a statement in their quest to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee down the road.
The news has to be a tough blow for Guarantano, who has been the Vols starter since the middle of the 2017 campaign. While the team had high hopes for him coming into this season, he has struggled in dropping three of the team’s first four games and thrown the same number of touchdowns (four) as interceptions against FBS competition.
If you happen to catch Saturday’s ACC contest between Georgia Tech and North Carolina, chances are you might do a bit of a double take at the Yellow Jackets’ new uniforms for the game.
Have no fear though, the idea behind the look is a nod to a very worthy cause. Per the school, the team is breaking out a new ‘Onyx Gray’ uniform from adidas against the Tar Heels as a way to celebrate Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s annual Cape Day.
The Cape Day concept is designed to honor some real life superheroes: children battling illnesses and injuries at the Atlanta area hospital. The school has already had a number of events to celebrate the day and will cap things off on Saturday in their ACC home opener.
Pretty slick look and an even better cause, well done Yellow Jackets.
Finally, finally, finally, we’ll soon be able to see what college football program reigns supreme in Baton Rouge.
While most will unquestionably say that would be LSU, the Tigers are finally getting around to proving it on the football field. According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the SEC powerhouse is close to inking a deal that would see them host nearby FCS squad Southern for the first time in 2022.
“The magic will be happening with a formal announcement in maybe three or five days and no more than two weeks,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks told the paper. “It’s safe to say that it’s going to happen. We’re looking at the first three weekends of September of 2022.”
“We are excited about getting the game on the schedule for the first time,” LSU AD Scott Woodward added. “It will be great for this community to come together to celebrate these two historic Baton Rouge universities.”
The two campuses are less than 10 miles apart in the city but curiously the programs have never met on the gridiron.
LSU is trying to change that somewhat the past few years however, playing teams from around the state at both the FBS and FCS levels. The addition of Southern to their future slate means that only a game against fellow historic powerhouse Grambling remains left on the docket for the Tigers. Currently LSU has only New Mexico on their non-conference schedule for the 2022 season, so the program will still need to figure out two more opponents for that year — one of which should be a Power Five school.
Perhaps the bigger bit of news from the Advertiser’s report is the fact that yes, included in the potential agreement for Southern and LSU to play would be that the former’s world-famous band will perform in Death Valley when the time comes as well. That might be worth the price of admission alone and likely to be far more entertaining than the action on the field when the two local rivals meet for the first time.
And now we know a heck of a lot more to the rest of the story.
In early March of this year, it was confirmed that Joseph Saucier was part of an ongoing, unspecified investigation and was no longer a member of the Air Force football team. The issues stemmed even further back than the spring as the running back was actually removed from the team in December.
While no specifics were divulged at the time, the Colorado Springs Gazette is now reporting that Saucier pleaded guilty at an academy hearing Thursday to charges of cocaine use and marijuana possession. In exchange for the guilty plea, military prosecutors agreed to drop an intent to distribute drugs charge.
The legal issues were triggered by a December arrest for possession with the purpose to deliver in his native Arkansas. The month prior to that, Saucier had tested positive for cocaine during what was described as a routine academy drug test.
Saucier told the judge that presided over his hearing that he used cocaine because of academic pressure as well as the pain of a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2018 season.
Per the Gazette, the judge did not immediately sentence the senior cadet. The potential sentence ranges from fines to jail to expulsion, or some combination of the three.
In his first season on the field for the Falcons in 2018, Saucier ran for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. The then-junior’s 6.4 yards per carry were tops on an Air Force team that was third nationally in averaging 283.7 yards per game.
Coming out of the backfield, Saucier also caught six passes for 146 yards, a 24.3 yards per catch average that was the highest on the team for all players.
Saucier didn’t play at all his freshman and sophomore seasons at the academy as he was academically ineligible those years.