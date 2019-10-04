Toledo honoring undefeated 1969 squad by wearing throwback uniforms against WMU

#MACtion is going retro this weekend.

As part of the celebrations on campus to honor the undefeated 1969 football team, Toledo is breaking out their throwback uniforms from the era on Saturday as they host Western Michigan in a pivotal conference clash.

While the look isn’t too far off from what you might find the current team wearing, there are a number of little touches like the ‘Glass City’ labels on the helmet and the older interlocking ‘UT’ logos that make for a pretty smooth look. The school is honoring the 1969 version of the Rockets, who went 11-0 back in the day on their way to a MAC title and rare top 20 ranking in the final AP Poll.

The modern day version of Toledo’s football team is certainly hoping some of that luck and good play from yesteryear rubs off on them as they host the Broncos in one of the MAC’s biggest games of the season so far. The Rockets are of course coming off a home win against BYU while WMU is 2-2 after competitive losses to Syracuse and Michigan State in non-conference play. The winner on Saturday likely has a leg up in the race for the West division title in the league and a solid claim on being the league’s best team entering October.