Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigns in middle of Cougars off week

Blowing a historic lead and then getting run over by another team to start conference play typically leads to big changes in a program heading into an off week and Washington State is following that trend on Friday evening.

The school confirmed several reports heading into the weekend with a release saying that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned from his position.

“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” head coach Mike Leach said in a short statement.

Claeys, the former head coach at Minnesota, had taken over the Wazzu defense last season and done wonders with the unit in helping the team to an 11 win season and top 10 ranking. However, things have not gone quite as well so far in 2019 as the Cougars have given up 105 combined points in their first two Pac-12 games of the season.

Linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the rest of the season.

Washington State is off this week and then looks to avoid an 0-3 start in conference play when they play at Arizona State next Saturday.