Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigns in middle of Cougars off week

Blowing a historic lead and then getting run over by another team to start conference play typically leads to big changes in a program heading into an off week and Washington State is following that trend on Friday evening.
The school confirmed several reports heading into the weekend with a release saying that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned from his position.
“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” head coach Mike Leach said in a short statement.
Claeys, the former head coach at Minnesota, had taken over the Wazzu defense last season and done wonders with the unit in helping the team to an 11 win season and top 10 ranking. However, things have not gone quite as well so far in 2019 as the Cougars have given up 105 combined points in their first two Pac-12 games of the season.
Linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the rest of the season.
Washington State is off this week and then looks to avoid an 0-3 start in conference play when they play at Arizona State next Saturday.
Bend but don’t break isn’t the most thrilling of defensive strategies but it’s helping Cincinnati stay in a 16-10 game at halftime against No. 18 UCF in a pivotal clash with huge AAC implications on the line.
UC quarterback Desmond Ridder looked a lot more poised in his second go-around facing the conference’s defending champion than he did last year on the road as a freshman. The signal-caller completed eight passes for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a team-high 28 yards. Michael Warren was not surprisingly an all-purpose threat as well, adding 26 yards rushing while hauling in three passes for 14 yards. Trent Cloud caught the first touchdown of the game from five yards out too.
UCF’s numbers were a lot prettier overall even if they had to settle for three field goals in the red zone. That doesn’t matter as much with the lead at the break in QB Dillon Gabriel’s first big road test in conference play. The freshman had 144 yards passing but did throw a costly red zone interception after his receiver slipped on a route. Tailback Greg McCrae netted 65 yards and a touchdown as the Knights controlled the clock and piled up the yards for the most part.
The winner of this one has the early inside track for the AAC East division title, which should make for a very fun second half as the Bearcats get the ball back to start the third quarter in a game where they’re hoping to upend the conference pecking order.
#MACtion is going retro this weekend.
As part of the celebrations on campus to honor the undefeated 1969 football team, Toledo is breaking out their throwback uniforms from the era on Saturday as they host Western Michigan in a pivotal conference clash.
While the look isn’t too far off from what you might find the current team wearing, there are a number of little touches like the ‘Glass City’ labels on the helmet and the older interlocking ‘UT’ logos that make for a pretty smooth look. The school is honoring the 1969 version of the Rockets, who went 11-0 back in the day on their way to a MAC title and rare top 20 ranking in the final AP Poll.
The modern day version of Toledo’s football team is certainly hoping some of that luck and good play from yesteryear rubs off on them as they host the Broncos in one of the MAC’s biggest games of the season so far. The Rockets are of course coming off a home win against BYU while WMU is 2-2 after competitive losses to Syracuse and Michigan State in non-conference play. The winner on Saturday likely has a leg up in the race for the West division title in the league and a solid claim on being the league’s best team entering October.
Changes are a foot for Tennessee and not limited to kicking players off the team.
According to a report from ESPN, Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt is making a move under center and benching redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano and will start true freshman Brian Maurer on Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in Neyland Stadium.
Maurer played against FCS Chattanooga and in the second half of a loss to Florida two weeks ago, completing just four passes for 44 yards across those two games on 13 attempts (one interception). A four-star prospect out of the Sunshine State, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller broke the Florida state record for total points scored back in high school.
The youngster will face a huge step up in competition from his prep days when he takes snaps against the Bulldogs, who have the sixth-best scoring defense in the country and obviously hope to make a statement in their quest to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee down the road.
The news has to be a tough blow for Guarantano, who has been the Vols starter since the middle of the 2017 campaign. While the team had high hopes for him coming into this season, he has struggled in dropping three of the team’s first four games and thrown the same number of touchdowns (four) as interceptions against FBS competition.
If you happen to catch Saturday’s ACC contest between Georgia Tech and North Carolina, chances are you might do a bit of a double take at the Yellow Jackets’ new uniforms for the game.
Have no fear though, the idea behind the look is a nod to a very worthy cause. Per the school, the team is breaking out a new ‘Onyx Gray’ uniform from adidas against the Tar Heels as a way to celebrate Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s annual Cape Day.
The Cape Day concept is designed to honor some real life superheroes: children battling illnesses and injuries at the Atlanta area hospital. The school has already had a number of events to celebrate the day and will cap things off on Saturday in their ACC home opener.
Pretty slick look and an even better cause, well done Yellow Jackets.