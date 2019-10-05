Getty Images

Baylor moves to 5-0 with impressive defensive effort in victory over Kansas State

By Bryan Fischer Oct 5, 2019
If you weren’t convinced that Baylor was the Big 12’s third best team behind heavyweights Oklahoma and Texas, you probably have come around to the idea the past two weeks. The Bears suffocated Kansas State on defense and broke open a few big plays in the passing game to notch a 31-12 victory in the Little Apple on Saturday afternoon as they moved to 5-0 for the first time since 2016.

Recently extended Matt Rhule put the faith from the school’s brass to use in a big way with the Baylor defense allowing just five third down conversions all game long and generally flying to the ball when it was in the open field. They recorded six sacks all told and forced a pair of turnovers as well in an all-around effort that was decidedly un-Big 12 like that was even more impressive considering they were on the field for nearly 37 minutes.

Offensively things weren’t quite as crisp but BU did plenty to stay in front most of the game. QB Charlie Brewer threw for 230 yards and a wide open touchdown pass but took a trip to the injury tent in the second half after a big hit and didn’t play most of the fourth quarter. Gerry Bohanon didn’t have much of a drop off in taking over behind center however, using his legs on a scoring run and keeping the offense humming for the most part.

John Lovett added 76 yards rushing and two scores while JaMycal Hasty chipped in with 72 on the ground as well for the Bears.

As for the Wildcats, they kept things close in the first half but proved that the depth is still not quite what it needs to be for new coach Chris KliemanSkylar Thompson was hit-and-miss at quarterback in throwing for 218 yards, a TD and an interception. James Gilbert rushed for 94 yards on a tough day to run the football as there was just too little on that side of the ball despite controlling the clock in a big way at home.

The loss drops KSU to 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 play heading into their second off week of the season. Baylor, on the other hand, remains perfect overall and in conference play and it’s a safe bet to say they will likely be ranked on Sunday after Oklahoma State lost at Texas Tech. Those Red Raiders travel to Waco for the Bears next game and if you continue to peak ahead at the schedule, it won’t be surprising at all to see this hot start for the green and gold continue as they look to close the gap with the Big 12’s heavyweights.

Miami mounts epic comeback on Virginia Tech… only to be thwarted by late defensive lapses as Hokies claim key road win

By John Taylor Oct 5, 2019
Justin Fuente desperately needed this.  Manny Diaz definitely didn’t.

On Miami’s first four possessions of their Week 6 game against Virginia Tech, they committed four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble); late in the second quarter, Tech held a seemingly comfortable 28-0 lead… until a Hail Mary pass off the right arm with of N’Kosi Perry gave the Hurricanes their first touchdown of the game and cut the deficit to 28-7 at halftime.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Hokies still held a 35-14 lead.  However, three Hurricanes touchdowns in less than four minutes tied the game at 35-all with 3:16 remaining.  Taking over at their own 37-yard line, the Hokies drove 63 yards in two minutes and five plays, including a key 29-yard completion on the first play of the possession, on a drive that culminated in what turned out to be a game-winning Deshawn McClease touchdown run from three yards out that give the Tech a hard-fought 42-35 win.

The Hurricanes had one last chance to at least tie the game, driving down to the Hokies’ 10-yard line before a pair of passes into the end zone were tipped away as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

In his first career start, redshirt sophomore Hendon Hooker was responsible for four touchdowns — three passing, one rushing.  In a losing effort, Perry threw for a career-high 422 yards and four touchdowns.

With the win, Tech improves to 3-2 overall on the season and 1-2 in ACC play.  The U, meanwhile, is now 2-3 and, most distressingly, 0-2 in the conference.

No. 10 Florida drains No. 7 Auburn’s undefeated season in The Swamp

By Kevin McGuire Oct 5, 2019
Auburn won a game against Oregon in Texas. Auburn won a game at Texas A&M. But Auburn’s undefeated season got stuck in The Swamp. No. 10 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) handed No. 7 Auburn (5-1, 2-1 SEC) a 24-13 loss fueled by the Gators defense making life tough for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix from the start of the game.

Nix completed just 11 of his 27 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Nix was routinely being chased down by Florida defensive linemen in the backfield and too often was unable to make something miraculous happen to save the Tigers. A mix of freshman mistakes and luck drying up for the Tigers may have been bound to happen at some point, and Florida was there to make sure it happened.

The Gators had a scare at the quarterback position of a different kind. Kyle Trask, who passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns, left the game in the second quarter and seemed to be in immense pain and agony after being hit bya  defender in the leg at the end of the play (it wasn’t a dirty hit, just how the player was falling down while being blocked). Trask left the field and immediately went to the locker room for medical assistance, but he jogged back on the field with a brace on and returned to the game before halftime.

Auburn hung around for a while despite having a rough offensive performance (four turnovers, 269 yards of offense) but Lamical Perine put the game out of reach when the Gators running back took off for an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, giving the Gators a 24-13 advantage. Perine rushed for 130 yards in the game but had to be patient for his chance to break the big play.

Florida was not without their share of mishaps though. Florida turned the football over four times, all by way of a fumble. Florida also had just four third-down conversions in 15 tries, but Auburn was a lowly 2-for-14 on third down. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for the Gators, but it was a win over a top 10 team at the end of the day and that is all that mattered.

Now Florida gets ready for a mega matchup on the road next week. The Gators head to Baton Rouge to face No. 5 LSU. Today’s Auburn game was the first of three in four games against opponents that could be ranked in the top 10. Florida faces No. 3 Georgia on November 2 in Jacksonville.

After falling one game behind Alabama and LSU in the SEC West Division standings, Auburn will look to bounce back after a bye week when they return to action at Arkansas in two weeks.

No. 11 Texas uses four INTs to push past West Virginia

By Zach Barnett Oct 5, 2019
No. 11 Texas arrived in Morgantown a beat up team, especially in the secondary. The Longhorns played Saturday without starting corner Jalen Green, starting safety Caden Sterns and top-reserve safeties Josh Thompson and DeMarvion Overshown, with starting nickel back BJ Foster returning from an injury of his own.

And, considering all those circumstances, Saturday went nearly perfect for the Longhorns as they intercepted West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall four times, turning three into touchdowns, to secure a 42-31 win.

The first pick came from linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, who stepped in front of a Kendall pass with the Longhorns trailing 7-0 in the first quarter. His 13-yard return set Texas up at the WVU 27, and Sam Ehlinger cashed in on a 22-yard touchdown toss to Malcolm Epps.

West Virginia (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) then nudged ahead with a 5-play, 60-yard touchdown drive, keyed by a 44-yard completion from Kendall to TJ Simmons and capped by a 1-yard Kendall keeper. Texas then pulled even with a 13-yard touchdown toss to John Burt and then, with 3:28 left in the first half, took the lead for good on a 13-yard Ehlinger keeper.

With the score still 21-14 late in the third quarter, West Virginia’s defense got in on the action when Keith Washington, Jr. picked an Ehlinger pass and raced it 34 yards to the Texas 29-yard line which, when combined with a 15-yard personal foul on Texas, gave WVU the ball at the 14. Unlike Texas, though, the Mountaineers did not turn a pick into six, this time settling for a 29-yard Evan Staley field goal with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

That’s when the Texas secondary took over, nabbing interceptions on consecutive drives to break the game open.

The first was by Foster, who bumped a WVU receiver out of the way and snared the ball off a deflection, giving Texas the ball at the WVU 18. Devin Duvernay, who led the ‘Horns with six grabs for 86 yards, pushed the lead to 28-17 with a 13-yard touchdown run on a handoff out of the backfield.

Now in true desperation territory, Kendall tossed his fourth pick of the day and his second to cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, who returned the ball to the WVU 33.

Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) put the game away for good with this made-to-go-viral play call.

Kendall added two cosmetic scores with the game in hand, finishing the day 31-of-46 for 367 yards with three touchdowns and four crucial interceptions.

With Keontay Ingram battling a stinger, Roschon Johnson carried the Texas running game, rushing a game-high 21 times for 121 yards. Ehlinger had a pedestrian game by his standards, hitting 18-of-33 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while adding nine carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns, the last coming with 3:03 to play to ice the game for good.

Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant injured after low-down dirty hit

By John Taylor Oct 5, 2019
There are dirty hits, and there’s what transpired in the Troy-Missouri game Saturday afternoon.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox to put the Tigers up 42-7 on the Tigers.  On the play, Bryant was hit a little late and a lot low by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty on the suspension-worthy blow.

It looked as if Bryant left knee or ankle, or both, were injured on the play.

As the Tigers returned to the field for the second half, Bryant reportedly came out on a pair of crutches; it was subsequently clarified that it was another Mizzou player who was on crutches.  Given the score, Bryant likely would’ve been out for the remainder of the game anyway, but it was officially announced that the quarterback would be held out of the second half because of an unspecified left leg injury.

What kind of update we can expect in the postgame remains to be seen.

Bryant was a ballyhooed transfer from Clemson who landed at Mizzou in the offseason.  In his first season with the SEC East Tigers, Bryant is connecting on just over 65 percent of his passes, with 11 touchdowns (including three today) and three interceptions.

With Bryant out, backup Taylor Powell will guide the 3-1 (soon to be 4-1) Tigers for the remainder of the Week 6 game.. and perhaps longer, depending on the severity of the injury.