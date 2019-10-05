Baylor moves to 5-0 with impressive defensive effort in victory over Kansas State

If you weren’t convinced that Baylor was the Big 12’s third best team behind heavyweights Oklahoma and Texas, you probably have come around to the idea the past two weeks. The Bears suffocated Kansas State on defense and broke open a few big plays in the passing game to notch a 31-12 victory in the Little Apple on Saturday afternoon as they moved to 5-0 for the first time since 2016.

Recently extended Matt Rhule put the faith from the school’s brass to use in a big way with the Baylor defense allowing just five third down conversions all game long and generally flying to the ball when it was in the open field. They recorded six sacks all told and forced a pair of turnovers as well in an all-around effort that was decidedly un-Big 12 like that was even more impressive considering they were on the field for nearly 37 minutes.

Offensively things weren’t quite as crisp but BU did plenty to stay in front most of the game. QB Charlie Brewer threw for 230 yards and a wide open touchdown pass but took a trip to the injury tent in the second half after a big hit and didn’t play most of the fourth quarter. Gerry Bohanon didn’t have much of a drop off in taking over behind center however, using his legs on a scoring run and keeping the offense humming for the most part.

John Lovett added 76 yards rushing and two scores while JaMycal Hasty chipped in with 72 on the ground as well for the Bears.

As for the Wildcats, they kept things close in the first half but proved that the depth is still not quite what it needs to be for new coach Chris Klieman. Skylar Thompson was hit-and-miss at quarterback in throwing for 218 yards, a TD and an interception. James Gilbert rushed for 94 yards on a tough day to run the football as there was just too little on that side of the ball despite controlling the clock in a big way at home.

The loss drops KSU to 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 play heading into their second off week of the season. Baylor, on the other hand, remains perfect overall and in conference play and it’s a safe bet to say they will likely be ranked on Sunday after Oklahoma State lost at Texas Tech. Those Red Raiders travel to Waco for the Bears next game and if you continue to peak ahead at the schedule, it won’t be surprising at all to see this hot start for the green and gold continue as they look to close the gap with the Big 12’s heavyweights.