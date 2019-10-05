Behind Brock Purdy’s four scores, Iowa State knocks off TCU in impressive fashion

Consider it delayed gratification for the home team.

Because of impending weather, the start of the TCU-Iowa State game Saturday afternoon was pushed back two hours. When the Big 12 clash finally kicked off, it was (mainly) all ISU as the Cyclones raced out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter en route to an impressive 49-24 win over the Horned Frogs. TCU did climb to within 11 at 35-24 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but a pair of ISU touchdowns two minutes apart, the last of which came with just 4:26 left on the clock, put the game away for the Cyclones.

For the Cyclones, this game was a continuance of what’s been a season that’s the dictionary definition of up and down. ISU beat FCS Northern Iowa in triple overtime in the opener… then lost by one to then-No. 18 Iowa… then smacked Louisiana-Monroe in a 52-point win… then lost to unbeaten Baylor by two a week ago.

As is ofttimes the case, it was Brock Purdy leading the way for the Cyclones and getting ISU back on the right side of the won-loss ledger.

The sophomore quarterback was his usual highly-efficient self, completing 19-of-24 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions after throwing two picks the past two weeks. Additionally, Purdy ran for a team-high 102 yards (the Cyclones had 189 overall) and another two touchdowns.

With the loss, TCU falls to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.