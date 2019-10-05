ESPN College GameDay pregame show going international for first time ever for Notre Dame-Navy in 2020

In a historic development, the most popular college football pregame show is going international.

To kick off the 2020 season, and as previously announced, Notre Dame and Navy are headed to Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, as the football programs’ longtime rivalry continues abroad. Saturday morning, ESPN announced that College GameDay will be setting up camp on the Emerald Isle for that matchup and televising the pregame program from a site to be determined.

This will mark the first time ever that the show will originate from outside of the United States.

“College GameDay has built its legacy traveling from city to city, campus to campus showcasing the unmatched passion of college football fans and the pageantry surrounding the game,” said ESPN Senior Vice President of Production Lee Fitting in a statement. “The Notre Dame-Navy rivalry serves as the perfect backdrop for College GameDay’s inaugural international appearance. We look forward to giving the great fans of Ireland and the thousands of Americans traveling to Dublin an unforgettable experience.”

The 2020 version of the rivalry, which will be the 94th renewal, had originally been scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The upcoming game in Dublin will be the third time the rivalry has been contested in Ireland, with the first two coming in 1996 and 2012.

From ESPN‘s release: