Georgia Tech to start third different QB in season’s first five games

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. And then try a third time under center, if you’re 1-3 Georgia Tech.

Tobias Oliver started Tech’s season-opening loss to Clemson before giving way to Lucas Johnson, who started the next two games, a win over USF and then a crushing Week 3 loss to FCS Citadel. To add insult to defeat, Johnson suffered an upper-body injury in that latter loss, opening the door for Oliver to regain the starting job.

However, with a home date against North Carolina on tap, Tech is making another change, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting that redshirt freshman James Graham will get the start at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets versus the Tar Heels later today.

Suffice to say, this will mark Graham’s first career start.

A four-star member of Tech’s 2018 recruiting class, Graham was rated as the No. 17 athlete in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one signee in the Yellow Jackets’ class that year, defensive back Jaylon King, was rated higher than the Fitzgerald, Ga., product.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Graham appeared in three games, completing his only pass of the year for 22 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards.

This season, Graham has completed 15-of-32 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On 14 rushing attempts, he’s added another 15 yards.

Graham will be given the keys to an offense that’s averaging 13.5 points per game, which ranks 130th out of the 130 teams at the FBS level. Their 289 yards of total offense a game is 127th nationally as well.