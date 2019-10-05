Getty Images

Georgia Tech to start third different QB in season’s first five games

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.  And then try a third time under center, if you’re 1-3 Georgia Tech.

Tobias Oliver started Tech’s season-opening loss to Clemson before giving way to Lucas Johnson, who started the next two games, a win over USF and then a crushing Week 3 loss to FCS Citadel. To add insult to defeat, Johnson suffered an upper-body injury in that latter loss, opening the door for Oliver to regain the starting job.

However, with a home date against North Carolina on tap, Tech is making another change, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting that redshirt freshman James Graham will get the start at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets versus the Tar Heels later today.

Suffice to say, this will mark Graham’s first career start.

A four-star member of Tech’s 2018 recruiting class, Graham was rated as the No. 17 athlete in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one signee in the Yellow Jackets’ class that year, defensive back Jaylon King, was rated higher than the Fitzgerald, Ga., product.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Graham appeared in three games, completing his only pass of the year for 22 yards.  He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards.

This season, Graham has completed 15-of-32 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception.  On 14 rushing attempts, he’s added another 15 yards.

Graham will be given the keys to an offense that’s averaging 13.5 points per game, which ranks 130th out of the 130 teams at the FBS level.  Their 289 yards of total offense a game is 127th nationally as well.

 

Report: dismissed Tennessee LB had no-contact order issued after allegedly threatening woman

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

Yet another layer has been added to a story that has been developing over the past couple of days.

Friday afternoon, Tennessee confirmed that linebacker Jeremy Banks had been dismissed by Jeremy Pruitt from his Vols football program.  It was assumed at the time that the dismissal was connected to a mid-September traffic stop, the video of which surfaced Wednesday, which included numerous vulgar threats directed at police officers.

However, Pruitt indicated in his statement that the dismissal stemmed from “information I recently received.” According to TMZ.com, that information was actually video and other reports from a separate incident in late August in which Banks allegedly threatened a female — the female alleged that Banks said he was going to smack her after she refused him entry to the party — and security guards outside of a Knoxville party.  The woman also claimed that Banks had been harassing her for months.

As a result, and after a UT investigation, a no-contact order was issued against Banks. It was subsequently confirmed that Banks had violated the university’s student code of conduct.

At that point, and with TMZ set to report the story, Pruitt had the new information he alluded to in his statement, which left him with no other choice but to dismiss the player.

A sophomore, Banks had played in every game for the Vols this season as a backup.  His two interceptions in the Week 3 win over FCS UT-Chattanooga marked the first time a Vols linebacker had a pair in the same game since 1981.

Div. III team booted for being too good gets FCS invite

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
1 Comment

Despite the rudeness of how it all started, this could end up being the best thing that ever happened to the St. Thomas football program.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced in late May of this year that, beginning in 2021, Div. III St. Thomas was being “involuntarily removed from membership,” with the league citing “athletic competitive parity in the conference as a primary concern.” Translation? St. Thomas was being booted from the conference for being too good.

Friday, St. Thomas announced that its athletic programs have been invited to join the Div. I Summit League.  The only problem? The Summit League doesn’t support Div. I football, although the current Div. III school has a pair of potential solutions as they are exploring joining either the Pioneer League (FCS non-scholarship) or Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS scholarship).

There’s another potential hurdle St. Thomas must navigate as they must seek a waiver from the NCAA in order to make the immediate leap from Div. III football to the FCS.  Normally, The Association requires a school to go from Div. III to Div. II, and then wait a dozen years on top of that, before they can move up to the FCS level.

“I do feel like our case is pretty compelling,” Tommies athletic director Phil Esten told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune when asked about being granted the waiver. “We’re dealing with extenuating circumstances that as far as I know, this is the first time this specific situation has presented itself. I do think that St. Thomas is uniquely positioned to make the move. When you look at the state of Minnesota, we’re one of only five states in the country that has one Division I school.”

As ESPN.com noted, money could present somewhat of an obstacle for the athletic department as well.

The move to Division I will require a substantial investment from St. Thomas. Right now, St. Thomas spends about $1.1 million on football, per Department of Education data. South Dakota State ($4.1 million) and North Dakota State ($5.6 million) dwarf that number.

The two Dakota schools mentioned above compete in the MVFC.

St. Thomas has a 78-10 record under head coach Glenn Caruso and has claimed six of the last nine conference championships.  They are 2-1 this season, having lost at UW-Eau Claire 21-19 this past weekend.

The Tommies will compete in the MIAC through the 2020-21 academic year, making this their second-to-last season in the conference.

Wyoming announces one player dismissed, another leaves Cowboys for personal reasons

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a busy Friday personnel-wise for Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming football program.

The first of the twin moves was likely an expected one, with the football program announcing that defensive back Allen Smith has been dismissed from the team.  The development comes two weeks or so after Smith was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives.

The corner was initially suspended from the team following the incident that left him facing a pair of felony charges.

Smith, a two-star 2019 signee, had played in one game as a true freshman prior to his issues.  The California native didn’t record a statistic in that lone appearance.

In addition to Smith’s forced departure, Wyoming also revealed that, for the second time in less than two months, cornerback Antonio Hull (pictured) has left the Cowboys football team for what were described as unspecified personal reasons.  There was no indication as to when, or even if, the senior would return to Laramie.

In late September, Hull was arrested because of a warrant for failure to pay fines stemming from a previous conviction for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.

After starting all 12 games last season, Hull left the team prior to the start of the 2019 campaign because of a “personal matter” before rejoining it ahead of Wyoming’s Week 4 game. The senior traveled with the team that week but didn’t play in that game, or in the Week 5 matchup with UNLV for that matter.

It was expected that, after this weekend’s bye, Hull would’ve been available to travel with the team and play in the Oct. 12 road game at San Diego State.

November game at MetLife Stadium will set Div. III attendance record

Cortaca Jug
By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The month of October isn’t even over with yet, but a lower level of football has already set an all-time record that will officially be realized next month.

A pair of Division III programs, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland, will square off Nov. 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, in the annual battle for the Cortaca Jug.  The National Football Foundation announced in a press release this week that, a little more than six weeks ahead of kickoff, more than 39,000 tickets have been sold thus far for the 61st playing of the rivalry game.

“It has been thrilling to see the exceptional involvement and tremendous energy that this year’s Cortaca game has inspired among Ithaca College’s alumni, students, faculty, staff and leadership,” said Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado. “Locating this game at MetLife Stadium has captured the imagination of our IC family in a huge way, not only prompting record ticket sales, but contributing deeply to our connection to one another. This game will be the largest-ever gathering of IC alumni in one place at one time, adding an exciting chapter to an already rich Cortaca tradition, and I immensely appreciate the phenomenal amount of work that has gone into transforming this great idea into an extraordinary historic moment.”

“We are incredibly excited about this announcement, but we are not surprised,” SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum said. “As over 39,000 fans across both colleges will tell you, the Cortaca Jug is much more than a college football game. It is part of our history. And now, it’s not just SUNY Cortland’s history, but the history of college football itself. We are grateful for the opportunity to have MetLife Stadium to showcase both our players and the amazing school spirit that connects all SUNY Cortland students, alumni and supporters. At Cortland, we don’t believe in half measures. We go all in. And that spirit is reflected by the amazing support given to this record-breaking event.”

The 39,000-plus (and counting) tickets break the previous record for a Div. III game, surpassing the 37,355 sold for the 2017 St. John’s-St. Thomas matchup at Target Field in Minneapolis that was the first-ever college football game played at the baseball stadium.

The record that game broke?  The 17,327 that were in attendance for the 2015 St. Thomas-St. John’s game.