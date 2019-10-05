Georgia Tech WR Nazir Burnett makes way to transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did you think we’d manage to get through a day, even a game day, without a portal post?

Friday evening, Nazir Burnett utilized his personal Twitter account to announce that he has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The development is the first step toward what would be the wide receiver’s eventual departure from Georgia Tech.

I have officially entered the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Collins and the entire Georgia Tech staff for the opportunity 🙏🏾 — Nazir Burnett (@Naz_717_) October 4, 2019

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Burnett’s stepfather revealed that the distance from Atlanta to their home in Pennsylvania played a sizable role in the decision.

“It’s been just me, him and his mom for a long time,” Genaro “Buster” Elam told the Journal-Constitution. “We kind of underestimated that separation.”

A three-star 2019 member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 recruiting class, Burnett was rated as the No. 24 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Three other receivers in Tech’s class this year were rated higher than Burnett.

Burnett had played in two games this year, and will be able to take a redshirt for his true freshman season as a result.