Joe Burrow sets LSU passing mark in No. 5 Tigers’ rout of Utah State

These aren’t your father’s LSU Tigers. Or your grandfather’s or great grandfather’s or great-great grandfather’s or… well, you get the idea.
After a bit of an uneven start — they were up just 7-6 after one quarter of play — No. 5 LSU’s high-octane offense kicked it into high gear over the remaining three quarters, outscoring visiting Utah State 35-0 the rest of the way as the Tigers cruised to 42-6 win. The victory keeps the Tigers unblemished on the season as they will take a 5-0 record into next Saturday’s huge showdown with fellow unbeaten Florida.
In the here and now, though, it was the Joe Burrow Show. Again.
On the day, Burrow threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns. This marks the fourth straight game that the former Ohio State quarterback has thrown for 300-plus yards, setting a school record.
On the season, Burrow has also thrown 22 touchdown passes in five games. It continues a stunning reversal from the years prior to his (and a certain New Orleans assistant’s) arrival in Baton Rouge.
This season alone, Burrow has thrown six touchdown passes in a game once; five twice; and four once. He only threw two touchdowns against FCS Northwestern State; then again, he only was on the field for just two quarters.
On a negative note, Burrow threw his first interception of the season in the win. So, get to work on that, Joe. Such a development is intolerable.
A messy start to the game proved to be too deep of a hole for No. 21 Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) to climb out of against Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders held off a rally by Oklahoma State in the second half to score its first win in Big 12 play this season with a 45-35 victory.
Texas Tech jumped out to a 20-0 lead on Oklahoma State in the first half thanks to a handful of Cowboys turnovers. The Red Raiders would go on to take a 45-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Jett Duffey completed a touchdown pass of 56 yards to Erik Ezukanma. Duffey had a big game for the offense with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown early in the game as well.
Aside from turnovers, of which Oklahoma State had five, one of the biggest problems for Oklahoma State was taking too long to get running back Chubba Hubbard going. Despite a relatively slow start to the game, Hubbard ended the afternoon with 156 yards and three touchdowns. But it was too little, too late for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was intercepted three times and fumbled twice.
The win by Texas Tech gives the Red Raiders their first back-to-back wins against Oklahoma State since winning three consecutive meetings from 2000 through 2002. However, this is the first time Texas Tech has defeated a ranked Oklahoma Stae in back-to-back meetings in the series history.
Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers was ejected for targeting late in the fourth quarter, so he will miss the first half of next week’s game.
Texas Tech heads to Waco next week to take on Baylor (who entered this week with a clean 4-0 record). Coincidentally, Oklahoma State’s next game will also be against Baylor. Oklahoma State hosts the Bears in two weeks.
After a brief sabbatical, Khalil Tate has returned.
Tate suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona’s Week 3 win over Texas Tech. With a bye the following weekend, it was thought the quarterback would return for Week 5; that didn’t happen, though, as Tate was sidelined for the three-point win over UCLA last Saturday.
With Colorado on tap in Week 6, Tate’s status had been up in the air throughout the week. As kickoff neared, however, it’s being reported that Tate will indeed get the start against the Buffaloes.
This season, Tate has completed 50-of-79 passes for 684 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also the Wildcats’ second-leading rusher with 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
If Tate should suffer an in-game setback, Arizona would turn to Grant Gunnell. Starting in place of Tate against the Bruins, Gunnell completed nearly 66 percent of his 44 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and, most importantly, zero interceptions.
No. 19 Michigan (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) may still not have the offense where it wants it, but a 10-3 victory over No. 14 Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) was a reminder the Wolverines can get by on their defense if needed. The Wolverines remained undefeated at home and improved to 2-1 in Big Ten play since their lopsided loss at Wisconsin. But the search for the offense will continue in Ann Arbor.
Iowa’s biggest shortcoming was lacking the ability to finish off drives. Iowa had to settle for a field goal despite having a 1st and Goal in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes also punted in Michigan territory twice and Nate Stanley was intercepted twice on the Michigan side of the field. Stanley, who hadn’t thrown an interception all season, was intercepted three times by the Wolverines. Down 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, Iowa’s most promising drive of the second half imploded in spectacular fashion with a pair of holding penalties starting from the Michigan 25-yard line, a false start penalty and a big sack for a loss on third down to bring up a 4th and 36 from the Iowa 49-yard line.
Neither team managed to get 300 yards of offense, which may have been expected given the styles of both teams. But four Iowa turnovers were difficult to overcome in a game where every possession was critical. Michigan jumped on an early Iowa turnover at the start of the game to take a quick 3-0 lead and got out of the first quarter with all of their points for the day. Fortunately for the Wolverines, it was more than enough to get the win.
Michigan spread the ball around on the field with six different players adding to the rushing total for the home team. Shea Patterson had a tough day throwing the football though, completing 14 of 26 passes for 147 yards with an interception.
Iowa returns home next week for a primetime showdown with No. 12 Penn State. Michigan will be on the road to face Illinois before getting their crack at the Nittany Lions in two weeks in Happy Valley.
With the calendar turning to the first weekend in October, the chase for the 2019 Heisman Trophy will begin to crystallize in the coming weeks. Saturday afternoon in Madison, Jonathan Taylor very loudly stated his case for inclusion in the stiff-armed conversation.
Entering Week 6 as a 35-point favorite, Wisconsin jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead on overmatched Kent State and never looked back, with the Badgers taking the Golden Flashes to the woodshed in a 48-0 dismantling. Suffice to say, Taylor was front and center amidst the carnage.
The junior running back accounted for all four UW touchdowns in the first half — three rushing, one receiving. Taylor had another rushing score early in the third quarter before essentially calling it a day, accounting for five total touchdowns on the afternoon. Those five scores tied a school record, with Taylor also becoming the first Big Ten player to put that number up in a single game since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2016.
On the season, Taylor has now scored 12 touchdowns on the ground and another four through the air. The latter might be the most impressive stat of all as, in his first two seasons, he didn’t have a single touchdown reception.
Taylor also had 186 yards rushing (on 19 carries), which pushes him past Melvin Gordon and into third place on Wisconsin’s career rushing list with 4,916 yards, behind only Ron Dayne (7,125) and Montee Ball (5,140).
Wisconsin also came into Week 6 with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country at 7.3 points per game, and will obviously exit it with the same lofty standing as the Badgers pitched their FBS-best third shutout this season and first since opening the 2019 campaign with back-to-back whitewashings of USF and Central Michigan.
Going back to the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami, the Badgers have allowed a combined 32 points in their last six games (5.3 ppg).