Joe Burrow sets LSU passing mark in No. 5 Tigers’ rout of Utah State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These aren’t your father’s LSU Tigers. Or your grandfather’s or great grandfather’s or great-great grandfather’s or… well, you get the idea.

After a bit of an uneven start — they were up just 7-6 after one quarter of play — No. 5 LSU’s high-octane offense kicked it into high gear over the remaining three quarters, outscoring visiting Utah State 35-0 the rest of the way as the Tigers cruised to 42-6 win. The victory keeps the Tigers unblemished on the season as they will take a 5-0 record into next Saturday’s huge showdown with fellow unbeaten Florida.

In the here and now, though, it was the Joe Burrow Show. Again.

On the day, Burrow threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns. This marks the fourth straight game that the former Ohio State quarterback has thrown for 300-plus yards, setting a school record.

On the season, Burrow has also thrown 22 touchdown passes in five games. It continues a stunning reversal from the years prior to his (and a certain New Orleans assistant’s) arrival in Baton Rouge.

Updating this little tidbit: Joe Burrow has thrown 38 touchdown passes in 18 games at LSU. In the THREE years prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks threw 42 in 37 games. — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) October 5, 2019

This season alone, Burrow has thrown six touchdown passes in a game once; five twice; and four once. He only threw two touchdowns against FCS Northwestern State; then again, he only was on the field for just two quarters.

On a negative note, Burrow threw his first interception of the season in the win. So, get to work on that, Joe. Such a development is intolerable.