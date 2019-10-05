Jonathan Taylor states Heisman case as No. 8 Wisconsin shuts out Kent State

With the calendar turning to the first weekend in October, the chase for the 2019 Heisman Trophy will begin to crystallize in the coming weeks. Saturday afternoon in Madison, Jonathan Taylor very loudly stated his case for inclusion in the stiff-armed conversation.

Entering Week 6 as a 35-point favorite, Wisconsin jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead on overmatched Kent State and never looked back, with the Badgers taking the Golden Flashes to the woodshed in a 48-0 dismantling. Suffice to say, Taylor was front and center amidst the carnage.

The junior running back accounted for all four UW touchdowns in the first half — three rushing, one receiving. Taylor had another rushing score early in the third quarter before essentially calling it a day, accounting for five total touchdowns on the afternoon. Those five scores tied a school record, with Taylor also becoming the first Big Ten player to put that number up in a single game since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2016.

On the season, Taylor has now scored 12 touchdowns on the ground and another four through the air. The latter might be the most impressive stat of all as, in his first two seasons, he didn’t have a single touchdown reception.

Taylor also had 186 yards rushing (on 19 carries), which pushes him past Melvin Gordon and into third place on Wisconsin’s career rushing list with 4,916 yards, behind only Ron Dayne (7,125) and Montee Ball (5,140).

Wisconsin also came into Week 6 with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country at 7.3 points per game, and will obviously exit it with the same lofty standing as the Badgers pitched their FBS-best third shutout this season and first since opening the 2019 campaign with back-to-back whitewashings of USF and Central Michigan.

Going back to the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami, the Badgers have allowed a combined 32 points in their last six games (5.3 ppg).