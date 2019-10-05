Khalil Tate (hamstring) back under center for Arizona vs. Colorado

No. 19 Michigan (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) may still not have the offense where it wants it, but a 10-3 victory over No. 14 Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) was a reminder the Wolverines can get by on their defense if needed. The Wolverines remained undefeated at home and improved to 2-1 in Big Ten play since their lopsided loss at Wisconsin. But the search for the offense will continue in Ann Arbor.

Iowa’s biggest shortcoming was lacking the ability to finish off drives. Iowa had to settle for a field goal despite having a 1st and Goal in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes also punted in Michigan territory twice and Nate Stanley was intercepted twice on the Michigan side of the field. Stanley, who hadn’t thrown an interception all season, was intercepted three times by the Wolverines. Down 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, Iowa’s most promising drive of the second half imploded in spectacular fashion with a pair of holding penalties starting from the Michigan 25-yard line, a false start penalty and a big sack for a loss on third down to bring up a 4th and 36 from the Iowa 49-yard line.

Neither team managed to get 300 yards of offense, which may have been expected given the styles of both teams. But four Iowa turnovers were difficult to overcome in a game where every possession was critical. Michigan jumped on an early Iowa turnover at the start of the game to take a quick 3-0 lead and got out of the first quarter with all of their points for the day. Fortunately for the Wolverines, it was more than enough to get the win.

Michigan spread the ball around on the field with six different players adding to the rushing total for the home team. Shea Patterson had a tough day throwing the football though, completing 14 of 26 passes for 147 yards with an interception.

Iowa returns home next week for a primetime showdown with No. 12 Penn State. Michigan will be on the road to face Illinois before getting their crack at the Nittany Lions in two weeks in Happy Valley.

