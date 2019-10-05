Low-scoring affair between Baylor and Kansas State hits halftime with Bears in front 10-3

The typical Big 12 game is filled with plenty of missed tackles, big offensive plays and a wild pass play or two. That hasn’t exactly been the case in the first half between Baylor and Kansas State as a contest between two hard-nosed head coaches has turned into a much more methodical game that saw the Bears take a 10-3 lead into the locker room at the break.

Matt Rhule’s squad had the edge thanks largely to their quarterback, Charlie Brewer. The junior was elusive in the pocket at avoiding the rush and threw for 144 yards and about as wide open of a touchdown as you’ll get at the FBS level to Tyquan Thornton midway through the second quarter. Tailback JaMycal Hasty led the way on the ground with 32 yards on three caries as the two teams combined for just three 3rd down conversions in the first half.

The Wildcats had a trio of three-and-outs on offense themselves, as running the ball was hard to all around. James Gilbert picked up 29 yards rushing to barely move the sticks in a game where quarterback Skylar Thompson was hit or miss in taking two sacks and throwing for 89 yards.

A win in this one for Baylor likely would result in a top 25 ranking come Sunday as they look to stay unbeaten but KSU is certainly hanging around in the Little Apple. While this is far from the regular programming you’re used to seeing in Big 12 country, that doesn’t mean it won’t make for a thrilling finish in the second half if both offenses can shift out of neutral against a pair of pretty good defenses.