Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant injured after low-down dirty hit

There are dirty hits, and there’s what transpired in the Troy-Missouri game Saturday afternoon.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox to put the Tigers up 42-7 on the Tigers. On the play, Bryant was hit a little late and a lot low by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty on the suspension-worthy blow.

Prayers up 🙏 for Mizzou's Kelly Bryant. That's about as dirty a hit as you can get. He went to the locker room before halftime. pic.twitter.com/QCTGZtK7eR — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) October 5, 2019

It looked as if Bryant left knee or ankle, or both, were injured on the play.

As the Tigers returned to the field for the second half, Bryant reportedly came out on a pair of crutches; it was subsequently clarified that it was another Mizzou player who was on crutches. Given the score, Bryant likely would’ve been out for the remainder of the game anyway, but it was officially announced that the quarterback would be held out of the second half because of an unspecified left leg injury.

What kind of update we can expect in the postgame remains to be seen.

Bryant was a ballyhooed transfer from Clemson who landed at Mizzou in the offseason. In his first season with the SEC East Tigers, Bryant is connecting on just over 65 percent of his passes, with 11 touchdowns (including three today) and three interceptions.

With Bryant out, backup Taylor Powell will guide the 3-1 (soon to be 4-1) Tigers for the remainder of the Week 6 game.. and perhaps longer, depending on the severity of the injury.