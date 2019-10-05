No. 11 Texas locked in a tussle with West Virginia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a back-and-forth first half, No. 11 Texas holds a 21-14 over West Virginia at the break in Morgantown.

West Virginia accepted the ball to open the game and, with the help of two 15-yard penalties on the visitors, rolled 76 yards in four plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 44-yard toss from Austin Kendall to Sam James.

Texas moved into WVU territory on its first chance, but Cameron Dicker‘s 42-yard field goal was no good. However, the Longhorns did not suffer for it as Ayodele Adeoye intercepted Kendall on his first pass after the touchdown, and Sam Ehlinger hit Malcolm Epps for a 22-yard equalizer.

After an exchange of four punts, West Virginia regained the lead on a 1-yard Kendall keeper, a play set up by a 44-yard pitch-and-catch to TJ Simmons.

Texas again answered, moving 69 yards in 11 plays to tie the game at 14-14 on a 13-yard strike from Ehlinger to John Burt. When Evan Staley kicked wide of the same goal post Dicker missed in the first period, Texas took its first lead on a 13-yard Ehlinger keeper at the 3:28 mark of the second quarter.

Taking over with more than 200 seconds and two timeouts in his arsenal, Neal Brown opted to churn clock on his final possession of the half, forcing only a 46-yard Staley field goal, which again was wide right.

Ehlinger completed the half 13-of-21 for 176 yards while rushing five times for 26 yards. Keaontay Ingram left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter, so converted quarterback Roschon Johnson led Texas with 53 yards on nine carries.

Kendall completed 15-of-18 passes for 163 yards with a score and a pick, while Kennedy McKoy added 32 yards on four carries.

Texas will receive to open the second half.