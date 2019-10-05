No. 13 Oregon survives three turnovers to top pesky Cal in rough Pac-12 rock fight

Oregon entered this week with just two turnovers on the season. It didn’t take them two quarters to exceed that total on Saturday night in Eugene as the No. 13 Ducks needed to overcome a sloppy start to sneak out of Autzen Stadium with a 17-7 win over a very pesky Cal team that hung around all game long.

Justin Herbert was guilty of one of those turnovers for the home team as the quarterback threw his first interception of the year on an under thrown pass that was snagged by star corner Ashtyn Davis. The signal-caller bounced back from the early mistake to wind up with 214 yards and a touchdown pass but it was far from the kind of tape he wanted to put on for NFL scouts hoping he’d torch one of the best secondaries in the country.

Of course it was hard for Oregon to do much of anything on offense considering how lackluster their run game was. C.J. Verdell (46 yards) went out early in the game with a lower leg injury and backup Travis Dye fumbled twice in the first half. The latter eventually put up 81 yards on the ground but every play felt like a battle for middle earth given the stout defenses involved.

Though Cal forced all those turnovers, they failed to do a whole lot with them. The Bears mustered just 256 yards of offense and quarterback Devon Modster, making his first start in place of the injured Chase Garbers, completed less than half of his passes in throwing for 178 yards, a touchdown and two picks. There was much of a running game to lean on either as Chris Brown Jr. paced the effort with 42 yards and added a scoring reception to his total. Penalties were also an issue for the visitors from Berkeley, with 11 flags for 98 yards really putting a damper on Justin Wilcox’s rare return to his alma mater as they have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games to the division rivals.

The result does keep the Ducks undefeated in conference play however and atop the Pac-12 North standings ahead of a Friday night game next week against Colorado. Win that one and Oregon will setup a huge matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications against bitter rival Washington down in Seattle. Mario Cristobal’s club still hasn’t played but one complete game this season on both sides of the ball but he’ll have to be happy with moving to 5-1 on the year after gutting out the ‘W’ on Saturday.