No. 13 Oregon turns the ball over three times, trails Cal at halftime

Duck… Duck… Duck… goose egg.

No. 13 Oregon committed three turnovers in the first half against Cal on Saturday evening to trail 7-0 at the break in a critical Pac-12 North battle for both sides.

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (110 yards passing) was responsible for one of those turnovers, tossing his first interception of the season on an ill advised that was undercut by Bears’ star cornerback Ashtyn Davis. The other giveaways came via two fumbles from tailback Travis Dye, who was having a particularly off game despite 48 yards rushing. Fellow tailback C.J. Verdell (46 yards) injured his ankle and Cyrus Habibi-Likio was limited as well so it’s not like Oregon will be able to turn anywhere else on the ground.

The good news is that Cal’s offense didn’t exactly capitalize on all the good field position with the lone score coming via a Devon Modster touchdown pass to Chris Brown Jr. from 22 yards out. The former made his first start at QB for the team in place of Chase Garbers, who was injured last week in the team’s first loss of the year to Arizona State. Brown also led the team in rushing with 26 yards as well.

We’ve seen a number of rock fights in college football this week and after a half of play, it might be time to add this Cal-Oregon game to the pile. A lot of that has to do with the two defenses involved in this one but some lackluster offensive production is a contribution