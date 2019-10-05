No. 21 Oklahoma State can’t dig out of big hole in 45-35 loss at Texas Tech

A messy start to the game proved to be too deep of a hole for No. 21 Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) to climb out of against Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders held off a rally by Oklahoma State in the second half to score its first win in Big 12 play this season with a 45-35 victory.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 20-0 lead on Oklahoma State in the first half thanks to a handful of Cowboys turnovers. The Red Raiders would go on to take a 45-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Jett Duffey completed a touchdown pass of 56 yards to Erik Ezukanma. Duffey had a big game for the offense with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown early in the game as well.

Aside from turnovers, of which Oklahoma State had five, one of the biggest problems for Oklahoma State was taking too long to get running back Chubba Hubbard going. Despite a relatively slow start to the game, Hubbard ended the afternoon with 156 yards and three touchdowns. But it was too little, too late for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was intercepted three times and fumbled twice.

The win by Texas Tech gives the Red Raiders their first back-to-back wins against Oklahoma State since winning three consecutive meetings from 2000 through 2002. However, this is the first time Texas Tech has defeated a ranked Oklahoma Stae in back-to-back meetings in the series history.

Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers was ejected for targeting late in the fourth quarter, so he will miss the first half of next week’s game.

Texas Tech heads to Waco next week to take on Baylor (who entered this week with a clean 4-0 record). Coincidentally, Oklahoma State’s next game will also be against Baylor. Oklahoma State hosts the Bears in two weeks.

