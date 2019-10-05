No. 4 Ohio State leading No. 25 Michigan State at the break

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the half in the ‘Shoe, No. 4 Ohio State holds a 27-10 lead over No. 25 Michigan State.

Unlike last week’s demolition of Nebraska, the Buckeyes did not come out with their hair on fire. In fact, their first three possessions actually lost nine yards, but two Michigan State fumbles inside Spartan territory still resulted in a 3-0 Ohio State lead.

Ohio State finally woke up on its fifth possession, moving 86 yards in five plays and scoring on a 60-yard snatch-and-dash from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor at the 12:12 mark of the second quarter.

Michigan State answered with its best drive of the night, slicing 75 yards in five snaps, as Brian Lewerke pulled the Spartans within 10-7 on a 20-yard strike to Darrell Stewart, Jr.

By that point, though, Fields and company were off to the races. Ohio State put together back-to-back 75-yard touchdown drives, scoring on a 21-yard catch by Luke Farrell and a 67-yard rush by JK Dobbins.

The Buckeyes added a 43-yard Blake Haubeil field goal to close the half. The boot gave Ohio State an even 200 points in six first halves this season.

Fields completed 12-of-17 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 rushing yards, and Dobbins carried 16 times for 126 yards and a score. Ohio State put up 24 points and 296 yards in the second quarter — on 24 snaps.