No. 4 Ohio State leading No. 25 Michigan State at the break

At the half in the ‘Shoe, No. 4 Ohio State holds a 27-10 lead over No. 25 Michigan State.
Unlike last week’s demolition of Nebraska, the Buckeyes did not come out with their hair on fire. In fact, their first three possessions actually lost nine yards, but two Michigan State fumbles inside Spartan territory still resulted in a 3-0 Ohio State lead.
Ohio State finally woke up on its fifth possession, moving 86 yards in five plays and scoring on a 60-yard snatch-and-dash from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor at the 12:12 mark of the second quarter.
Michigan State answered with its best drive of the night, slicing 75 yards in five snaps, as Brian Lewerke pulled the Spartans within 10-7 on a 20-yard strike to Darrell Stewart, Jr.
By that point, though, Fields and company were off to the races. Ohio State put together back-to-back 75-yard touchdown drives, scoring on a 21-yard catch by Luke Farrell and a 67-yard rush by JK Dobbins.
The Buckeyes added a 43-yard Blake Haubeil field goal to close the half. The boot gave Ohio State an even 200 points in six first halves this season.
Fields completed 12-of-17 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 rushing yards, and Dobbins carried 16 times for 126 yards and a score. Ohio State put up 24 points and 296 yards in the second quarter — on 24 snaps.
Duck… Duck… Duck… goose egg.
No. 13 Oregon committed three turnovers in the first half against Cal on Saturday evening to trail 7-0 at the break in a critical Pac-12 North battle for both sides.
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (110 yards passing) was responsible for one of those turnovers, tossing his first interception of the season on an ill advised that was undercut by Bears’ star cornerback Ashtyn Davis. The other giveaways came via two fumbles from tailback Travis Dye, who was having a particularly off game despite 48 yards rushing. Fellow tailback C.J. Verdell (46 yards) injured his ankle and Cyrus Habibi-Likio was limited as well so it’s not like Oregon will be able to turn anywhere else on the ground.
The good news is that Cal’s offense didn’t exactly capitalize on all the good field position with the lone score coming via a Devon Modster touchdown pass to Chris Brown Jr. from 22 yards out. The former made his first start at QB for the team in place of Chase Garbers, who was injured last week in the team’s first loss of the year to Arizona State. Brown also led the team in rushing with 26 yards as well.
We’ve seen a number of rock fights in college football this week and after a half of play, it might be time to add this Cal-Oregon game to the pile. A lot of that has to do with the two defenses involved in this one but some lackluster offensive production is a contribution
Yes, you read that partially all-capped headline correctly. And, yes, this might be the damnedest thing you’ll see all weekend.
With 13:46 left on the second quarter, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Keylon Stokes gave Tulsa a 10-6 lead on No. 24 SMU. With 13:45 left in the second quarter, the Golden Hurricane stretched its lead to 16-6 on another touchdown.
Wait, what?
On the ensuing kickoff following the Smith touchdown pass, the Mustang deep men somehow let the ball get over their head, which allowed the Golden Hurricane’s Kendarin Ray to score on what was officially scored as a one-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
It’s hard to believe you’ve seen very many, if any, play-by-play lines that look like this:
Perhaps more importantly, at least as far as SMU’s ranking — its first in more than three decades, incidentally — is concerned, Tulsa has pushed its lead to 23-9 at the half.
Tennessee may not have been able to beat Georgia State, but they are currently giving No. 3 Georgia a good battle in Knoxville. But Tennessee has fallen behind Georgia late in the first half, 26-14, thanks to a pair of Jake Fromm touchdown passes late in the second quarter.
Georgia did strike first with a precise 12-play drive on their first offensive series of the game. D’Andre Swift capped the drive with a short touchdown run. Georgia had just one third down on the entire drive, with Swift converting a 3rd-and-1 with a four-yard run. But Tennessee had a quick answer when Brian Maurer connected with Marquez Callaway for a 73-yard score to give a much-needed jolt to the Vols fans packed into Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee took a 14-10 lead on their next series. Maurer again did the honors in finishing off the drive with a touchdown pass. This time it was a much more conventional 12-yard play to Jauan Jennings to regain the lead after a Georgia field goal.
Tennessee was just a few minutes away from going to halftime up 14-13, but instead, this game is firmly under control by Georgia with 30 minutes to play. Georgia took a 20-14 lead with 1:59 left in the half. After some terrific efforts by Jauan Jennings to move the Vols down the field late in the half, Tennessee missed a field goal with enough time for the Bulldogs to score once more. Fromm completed a pass to George Pickens for one last score with nine seconds left in the half.
And with that, Georgia is well on its way to another win against the Vols.
It appears Big Red Nation can at least begin the process of breathing a sigh of relief… although don’t exhale completely. Just in case.
In the third quarter of Nebraska’s Week 6 matchup with Northwestern, starting quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with what appeared to be a knee injury. The true sophomore didn’t return to the game. In that same quarter, leading receiver JD Spielman suffered a similar injury as well and, like Martinez, didn’t return.
The good news, at least for now, is that head coach Scott Frost stated in the postgame neither injury appears to be “too serious.” Hedging his bets, though, Frost said he’s he hasn’t been briefed on the details yet, which likely won’t come until further tests are administered.
The good news is that the twin injuries didn’t end up costing the ‘Huskers in the won-loss column.
When Martinez and Spielman went down, the game was tied at 10-all. It would remain that way until Lane McCallum‘s 24-yard field goal with no time left on the clock lifted the Cornhuskers to a much-needed 13-10 win in Lincoln.
It was a huge win for Nebraska as it pushes them to 2-1 in conference play and allows them to stay in the thick of the Big Ten West race, with Minnesota and Wisconsin sitting atop the division at 2-0. Northwestern, meanwhile, is officially, officially eliminated from divisional contention as they tumbled to 0-3 in league play.