November game at MetLife Stadium will set Div. III attendance record

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 6:54 AM EDT
The month of October isn’t even over with yet, but a lower level of football has already set an all-time record that will officially be realized next month.

A pair of Division III programs, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland, will square off Nov. 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, in the annual battle for the Cortaca Jug.  The National Football Foundation announced in a press release this week that, a little more than six weeks ahead of kickoff, more than 39,000 tickets have been sold thus far for the 61st playing of the rivalry game.

“It has been thrilling to see the exceptional involvement and tremendous energy that this year’s Cortaca game has inspired among Ithaca College’s alumni, students, faculty, staff and leadership,” said Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado. “Locating this game at MetLife Stadium has captured the imagination of our IC family in a huge way, not only prompting record ticket sales, but contributing deeply to our connection to one another. This game will be the largest-ever gathering of IC alumni in one place at one time, adding an exciting chapter to an already rich Cortaca tradition, and I immensely appreciate the phenomenal amount of work that has gone into transforming this great idea into an extraordinary historic moment.”

“We are incredibly excited about this announcement, but we are not surprised,” SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum said. “As over 39,000 fans across both colleges will tell you, the Cortaca Jug is much more than a college football game. It is part of our history. And now, it’s not just SUNY Cortland’s history, but the history of college football itself. We are grateful for the opportunity to have MetLife Stadium to showcase both our players and the amazing school spirit that connects all SUNY Cortland students, alumni and supporters. At Cortland, we don’t believe in half measures. We go all in. And that spirit is reflected by the amazing support given to this record-breaking event.”

The 39,000-plus (and counting) tickets break the previous record for a Div. III game, surpassing the 37,355 sold for the 2017 St. John’s-St. Thomas matchup at Target Field in Minneapolis that was the first-ever college football game played at the baseball stadium.

The record that game broke?  The 17,327 that were in attendance for the 2015 St. Thomas-St. John’s game.

Wyoming announces one player dismissed, another leaves Cowboys for personal reasons

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
It was a busy Friday personnel-wise for Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming football program.

The first of the twin moves was likely an expected one, with the football program announcing that defensive back Allen Smith has been dismissed from the team.  The development comes two weeks or so after Smith was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives.

The corner was initially suspended from the team following the incident that left him facing a pair of felony charges.

Smith, a two-star 2019 signee, had played in one game as a true freshman prior to his issues.  The California native didn’t record a statistic in that lone appearance.

In addition to Smith’s forced departure, Wyoming also revealed that, for the second time in less than two months, cornerback Antonio Hull (pictured) has left the Cowboys football team for what were described as unspecified personal reasons.  There was no indication as to when, or even if, the senior would return to Laramie.

In late September, Hull was arrested because of a warrant for failure to pay fines stemming from a previous conviction for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.

After starting all 12 games last season, Hull left the team prior to the start of the 2019 campaign because of a “personal matter” before rejoining it ahead of Wyoming’s Week 4 game. The senior traveled with the team that week but didn’t play in that game, or in the Week 5 matchup with UNLV for that matter.

It was expected that, after this weekend’s bye, Hull would’ve been available to travel with the team and play in the Oct. 12 road game at San Diego State.

Cincinnati clamps down on No. 18 UCF to strike early blow to AAC title defense

By Bryan FischerOct 4, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT
No. 18 UCF suffered their first regular season loss in three years against Pitt a few weeks ago. Now the Knights will have to come to grips with their first conference loss since 2016 as well.

That’s the end result of Cincinnati clamping down and taking advantage of the visitors mistakes at a fired up Nippert Stadium on Friday night, notching a 27-24 win that shakes up the AAC standings in the process.

Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked like somebody who was full of youth and inexperience facing off against a good defense, throwing three interceptions and barely completing half of his passes for 297 yards and a score. The Knights’ offense found the end zone just once in six red zone trips and saw their signal-caller sacked three times as well on a rough night for what had been the most prolific Group of Five team in the country.

Much of the credit has to go to the Bearcats defense however, who certainly bowed up near the goal line and held UCF well below their season averages in nearly every category to snap their lengthy streak of scoring at least 30 points at 31 games.

On the offensive end of the equation, UC quarterback Desmond Ridder overcame a slow start to wind up with 149 yards and two touchdowns (one pick). He also rushed for 39 in forming quite the tandem with all-purpose star Michael Warren, who notched 133 yards rushing to go with four catches and 19 yards. He also turned in the highlight of the game when he weaved and spun his way from half a dozen defenders on a 60 yarder that set up a later score.

On top of dealing the Knights a confidence-shaker, the victory certainly gives Luke Fickell’s squad a leg up in the AAC race. They’ll own the tie-breaker over UCF in the East Division and avoid a ranked SMU squad down the road as well. They may very well find themselves ranked on Sunday as well given that their only loss was at Fickell’s alma mater of Ohio State, which has been playing as well as anybody in the country right now.

The flip side is that Josh Heupel will have to get his guys to regroup once they arrive back in Orlando. The Knights have dominated AAC play (19 straight wins coming in) over this historic run they’ve been in the past few years but suddenly need a little help to even have a shot at another league title. It’s safe to say the New Year’s Six bowl talk is probably done too as Cincinnati fans will celebrate plenty after their blackout at Nippert turned into a huge win for the Bearcats.

Points at a premium in the first half as No. 18 UCF leads Cincinnati midway through AAC clash

By Bryan FischerOct 4, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
Bend but don’t break isn’t the most thrilling of defensive strategies but it’s helping Cincinnati stay in a 16-10 game at halftime against No. 18 UCF in a pivotal clash with huge AAC implications on the line.

UC quarterback Desmond Ridder looked a lot more poised in his second go-around facing the conference’s defending champion than he did last year on the road as a freshman. The signal-caller completed eight passes for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a team-high 28 yards. Michael Warren was not surprisingly an all-purpose threat as well, adding 26 yards rushing while hauling in three passes for 14 yards. Trent Cloud caught the first touchdown of the game from five yards out too.

UCF’s numbers were a lot prettier overall even if they had to settle for three field goals in the red zone. That doesn’t matter as much with the lead at the break in QB Dillon Gabriel’s first big road test in conference play. The freshman had 144 yards passing but did throw a costly red zone interception after his receiver slipped on a route. Tailback Greg McCrae netted 65 yards and a touchdown as the Knights controlled the clock and piled up the yards for the most part.

The winner of this one has the early inside track for the AAC East division title, which should make for a very fun second half as the Bearcats get the ball back to start the third quarter in a game where they’re hoping to upend the conference pecking order.

Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigns in middle of Cougars off week

By Bryan FischerOct 4, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
Blowing a historic lead and then getting run over by another team to start conference play typically leads to big changes in a program heading into an off week and Washington State is following that trend on Friday evening.

The school confirmed several reports heading into the weekend with a release saying that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned from his position.

“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” head coach Mike Leach said in a short statement.

Claeys, the former head coach at Minnesota, had taken over the Wazzu defense last season and done wonders with the unit in helping the team to an 11 win season and top 10 ranking. However, things have not gone quite as well so far in 2019 as the Cougars have given up 105 combined points in their first two Pac-12 games of the season.

Linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the rest of the season.

Washington State is off this week and then looks to avoid an 0-3 start in conference play when they play at Arizona State next Saturday.