Rutgers loses another offensive player to unforeseen consequence of revamped redshirt rule

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
It’s déjà vu all over again for the beleaguered Rutgers football program.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Artur Sitkowski, expected to start at quarterback for RU vs. Maryland this weekend, has instead decided to sit that one out — and possibly the rest of them as well — as he decides how he wants the remainder of the season to play out.  With kickoff less than an hour away, it’s now being reported by nj.com that one of Sitkowski’s teammates, running back Raheem Blackshear, will not play this weekend and could take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

Blackshear has played in four games; if he plays in one more, he wouldn’t be able to take advantage of the revamped redshirt rule put into place prior to last season that allows players to play in up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility.

That rule was originally intended to allow coaches to give younger players game experience without burning an entire year of eligibility.  While it’s done just that, and in an unforeseen consequence on the coaching side of the equation, it’s also allowed healthy, productive, starting members of teams to shut it down after four games (or sooner) while contemplating a move to another school the following season.

This latest move, which comes in the wake of head coach Chris Ash being fired, is a significant blow for a limp Rutgers offense that can ill afford it.

After leading the Scarlet Knights in rushing a year ago, Blackshear was second this season with 88 yards. More notably, he is by far the team’s leading receiver with 310 yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches.

Tallahassee third-graders have Willie Taggart’s, Florida State’s back

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Willie Taggart may have lost the preschool faction earlier this season, but at least he has the local elementary school bloc locked in.

As Florida State opened 2019 with a 1-2 record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the mid-seventies, we noted a report that a four-year-old young man, with the heavy-handed guidance of his FSU booster father, set up a lemonade stand in Tallahassee in which the proceeds from his sales were earmarked toward buying out the coach’s contract.  Since then, however, Taggart and company have somewhat righted the listing ship, beating Louisville and NC State in back-to-back weeks to keep themselves in the thick of the ACC Atlantic race.

Coincidentally or not, a group of third-graders at a Tallahassee elementary school has written letters of support to the beleaguered head coach who may not be under siege as much as he was after Week 3 but is still a loss away from the chatter returning.  In the report that appears in the tweet below, the children “wrote dozens and dozens of letters of encouragement and hope to the Florida State football team” while their teacher wrote a personal note to Taggart himself.

Arguably the best part of the story?  A local radio station heard about the class project and raised enough money to purchase 40 tickets for the students to attend the FSU-Syracuse game at Doak Campbell Stadium Oct. 26.

Hopefully, the FSU football program is aware of their attendance at a future game and cooks up something special for their young supporters.

ESPN College GameDay pregame show going international for first time ever for Notre Dame-Navy in 2020

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
In a historic development, the most popular college football pregame show is going international.

To kick off the 2020 season, and as previously announced, Notre Dame and Navy are headed to Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, as the football programs’ longtime rivalry continues abroad.  Saturday morning, ESPN announced that College GameDay will be setting up camp on the Emerald Isle for that matchup and televising the pregame program from a site to be determined.

This will mark the first time ever that the show will originate from outside of the United States.

College GameDay has built its legacy traveling from city to city, campus to campus showcasing the unmatched passion of college football fans and the pageantry surrounding the game,” said ESPN Senior Vice President of Production Lee Fitting in a statement. “The Notre Dame-Navy rivalry serves as the perfect backdrop for College GameDay’s inaugural international appearance. We look forward to giving the great fans of Ireland and the thousands of Americans traveling to Dublin an unforgettable experience.”

The 2020 version of the rivalry, which will be the 94th renewal, had originally been scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.  The upcoming game in Dublin will be the third time the rivalry has been contested in Ireland, with the first two coming in 1996 and 2012.

From ESPN‘s release:

To date, College GameDay has staged 372 road shows from 86 cities within the United States. Notre Dame was the first institution to host the live event on November 13, 1993, and their fans welcomed it with such fervor, a college football tradition was born. Now, College GameDay has traveled to 72 different colleges and universities, with its undetermined weekly destination becoming one of the sport’s key storylines each week.

Overall, Notre Dame has hosted the spectacle nine times, most recently during Kickoff Weekend of the 2018 season (September 1, 2018), and College GameDay has originated for a total of 30 Irish game sites. For Navy, College GameDay now traditionally concludes its regular season tour by televising from the annual Army-Navy game.

Tracy Claeys says struggling defense, not health or personal reasons, led to his stepping down as Wazzu DC

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
There you have it, straight from the horse’s tweet.

In the midst of Washington State’s by week, Tracy Claeys stunned observers by stepping down as Wazzu’s defensive coordinator after less than two years on the job Friday afternoon.  According to at least one report, Claeys’ abrupt resignation revolved around unspecified personal reasons.

In a missive posted to his personal Twitter account late Friday night, however, Claeys plainly stated that he “didn’t resign for health or personal reasons.” The now-former coordinator also stated that “[t]he defense struggled and I am responsible.”

While he took responsibility, Claeys also intimated that disagreement as to how to turn around the Cougars’ porous defense was also a factor in his decision.

“We couldn’t agree on solutions so the SPEED D is better with new leadership,” Claeys added.

Wazzu’s defense is currently is ranked 100th nationally in giving up 30.6 points per game.  They have allowed 105 points in their first two Pac-12 games, including an astounding 50 points over the last 19 minutes of the stunning Week 4 collapse against UCLA.

Georgia Tech to start third different QB in season’s first five games

By John TaylorOct 5, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
If at first you don’t succeed, try again.  And then try a third time under center, if you’re 1-3 Georgia Tech.

Tobias Oliver started Tech’s season-opening loss to Clemson before giving way to Lucas Johnson, who started the next two games, a win over USF and then a crushing Week 3 loss to FCS Citadel. To add insult to defeat, Johnson suffered an upper-body injury in that latter loss, opening the door for Oliver to regain the starting job.

However, with a home date against North Carolina on tap, Tech is making another change, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting that redshirt freshman James Graham will get the start at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets versus the Tar Heels later today.

Suffice to say, this will mark Graham’s first career start.

A four-star member of Tech’s 2018 recruiting class, Graham was rated as the No. 17 athlete in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one signee in the Yellow Jackets’ class that year, defensive back Jaylon King, was rated higher than the Fitzgerald, Ga., product.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Graham appeared in three games, completing his only pass of the year for 22 yards.  He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards.

This season, Graham has completed 15-of-32 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception.  On 14 rushing attempts, he’s added another 15 yards.

Graham will be given the keys to an offense that’s averaging 13.5 points per game, which ranks 130th out of the 130 teams at the FBS level.  Their 289 yards of total offense a game is 127th nationally as well.

 