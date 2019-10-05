Tallahassee third-graders have Willie Taggart’s, Florida State’s back

Willie Taggart may have lost the preschool faction earlier this season, but at least he has the local elementary school bloc locked in.

As Florida State opened 2019 with a 1-2 record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the mid-seventies, we noted a report that a four-year-old young man, with the heavy-handed guidance of his FSU booster father, set up a lemonade stand in Tallahassee in which the proceeds from his sales were earmarked toward buying out the coach’s contract. Since then, however, Taggart and company have somewhat righted the listing ship, beating Louisville and NC State in back-to-back weeks to keep themselves in the thick of the ACC Atlantic race.

Coincidentally or not, a group of third-graders at a Tallahassee elementary school has written letters of support to the beleaguered head coach who may not be under siege as much as he was after Week 3 but is still a loss away from the chatter returning. In the report that appears in the tweet below, the children “wrote dozens and dozens of letters of encouragement and hope to the Florida State football team” while their teacher wrote a personal note to Taggart himself.

These 3rd graders at Buck Lake Elementary in #Tallahassee are your biggest fans @CoachTaggart. The letters they wrote to @FSUFootball really inspired us at WCTV. Maybe they can get on the field before a game or meet you one day! @WCTV pic.twitter.com/cqpCdoKibM — Michael Hudak (@WCTVHudak) October 3, 2019

Arguably the best part of the story? A local radio station heard about the class project and raised enough money to purchase 40 tickets for the students to attend the FSU-Syracuse game at Doak Campbell Stadium Oct. 26.

Hopefully, the FSU football program is aware of their attendance at a future game and cooks up something special for their young supporters.