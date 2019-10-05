Texas Tech forces three turnovers as Red Raiders build 20-7 first-half lead on Oklahoma State

A week after getting trounced by Oklahoma, Texas Tech appears to be a bit fired up to get back in the win column this afternoon in Lubbock. The Red Raiders have forced three first-half turnovers and have taken a 20-0 lead into halftime against No. 21 Oklahoma State.

The turnovers started right from the beginning. Spencer Sanders lost the football as he was being sacked, which set Texas Tech up for an early field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Red Raiders extended that lead to 10-0 later in the first quarter when Jett Duffey took off for a 16-yard run.

With Texas Tech leading 13-0, Sanders and the Cowboys started a drive early in the second quarter with an interception. Although Texas Tech missed a field goal on the following possession, the Cowboys still haven’t been able to get the offense going. After Texas Tech pushed the lead to 20-0 with a Duffey pass to KeSean Carter just two plays after an interception by Oklahoma State, an 11-play Cowboys drive ended with a turnover on downs at the Texas Tech 34-yard line.

Oklahoma State’s rising running back star Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries. Ironically, Oklahoma State started to get something going once they got Hubbard involved more. Expect more of that in the second half. Hubbard scored the only touchdown of the half for the Cowboys.

Follow @KevinOnCFB