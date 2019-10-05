Texas Tech forces three turnovers as Red Raiders build 20-7 first-half lead on Oklahoma State

A week after getting trounced by Oklahoma, Texas Tech appears to be a bit fired up to get back in the win column this afternoon in Lubbock. The Red Raiders have forced three first-half turnovers and have taken a 20-0 lead into halftime against No. 21 Oklahoma State.
The turnovers started right from the beginning. Spencer Sanders lost the football as he was being sacked, which set Texas Tech up for an early field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Red Raiders extended that lead to 10-0 later in the first quarter when Jett Duffey took off for a 16-yard run.
With Texas Tech leading 13-0, Sanders and the Cowboys started a drive early in the second quarter with an interception. Although Texas Tech missed a field goal on the following possession, the Cowboys still haven’t been able to get the offense going. After Texas Tech pushed the lead to 20-0 with a Duffey pass to KeSean Carter just two plays after an interception by Oklahoma State, an 11-play Cowboys drive ended with a turnover on downs at the Texas Tech 34-yard line.
Oklahoma State’s rising running back star Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries. Ironically, Oklahoma State started to get something going once they got Hubbard involved more. Expect more of that in the second half. Hubbard scored the only touchdown of the half for the Cowboys.
Maybe Michigan hasn’t quite gotten everything fixed on offense, or maybe Iowa is just a better opponent than Rutgers. Or maybe it’s a little from Column A and a little from Column B. Either way, Michigan leads Iowa 10-3 at the end of the first half.
Things could not have started too much better for Michigan. Although the offense was forced to punt after a short drive to start the game, Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent fumbled on Iowa’s first offensive snap and the Wolverines pounce don the ball at the Iowa 18-yard line. Michigan had to settle for just a field goal after the Hawkeyes defense came through with a big stop, but the offense still was slow out of the gate. Michigan took a 10-0 lead on their next offensive series with a Zach Charbonnet run from the two-yard line. A big pass from Shea Patterson to Nico Collins for a gain of 51 yards got the drive started.
Since Michigan took the 10-0 lead though, this has turned into a throwback Big Ten slugfest led by the defenses. Entering this week, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley had not thrown an interception since last season. In the first half, he threw two.
Did you think we’d manage to get through a day, even a game day, without a portal post?
Friday evening, Nazir Burnett utilized his personal Twitter account to announce that he has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The development is the first step toward what would be the wide receiver’s eventual departure from Georgia Tech.
Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Burnett’s stepfather revealed that the distance from Atlanta to their home in Pennsylvania played a sizable role in the decision.
“It’s been just me, him and his mom for a long time,” Genaro “Buster” Elam told the Journal-Constitution. “We kind of underestimated that separation.”
A three-star 2019 member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 recruiting class, Burnett was rated as the No. 24 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Three other receivers in Tech’s class this year were rated higher than Burnett.
Burnett had played in two games this year, and will be able to take a redshirt for his true freshman season as a result.
Nearly three years later, the checks are in the mail. Literally.
In early February of 2017, the NCAA announced that it had reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit filed three years earlier by current and former FBS football players, as well current and former men’s and women’s basketball players, who played from 2009 on into the 2016-17 academic year. The NCAA, now in the early stages of yet another financial battle involving student-athletes, agreed to place a total of 208.7 million into a fund that would be disbursed to qualified individuals to cover the shortfalls in paying the full cost of attendance.
Friday, USA Today reported that “[c]hecks… have been arriving this week in the mailboxes of current and former athletes who played in the years just before schools were allowed to offer scholarships based on the full cost of attending college.” All told, more than 43,000 individuals will be on the receiving end of a check, with the average amount coming in at a little over $3,800.
Some, however, will receive substantially more. From the report:
- More than 8,100 checks are for amounts between $5,000 and $10,000.
- Nearly 1,300 are for amounts between $10,000 and $20,000.
- There are 14 for $20,000 or more, including one for a little over $36,000.
The delay from the announcement of the settlement to the payouts being sent out actually added more than $1.3 million in interest to the total. On the other end of the spectrum, the lawyers for the plaintiffs will have pulled in nearly $45 million when it’s all said and done– $41.7 million in fees, $3.2 million in expenses.
This should serve as a stark reminder that, as will forever be the case, billable hours always, always win.
It’s déjà vu all over again for the beleaguered Rutgers football program.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Artur Sitkowski, expected to start at quarterback for RU vs. Maryland this weekend, has instead decided to sit that one out — and possibly the rest of them as well — as he decides how he wants the remainder of the season to play out. With kickoff less than an hour away, it’s now being reported by nj.com that one of Sitkowski’s teammates, running back Raheem Blackshear, will not play this weekend and could take a redshirt for the 2019 season.
Blackshear has played in four games; if he plays in one more, he wouldn’t be able to take advantage of the revamped redshirt rule put into place prior to last season that allows players to play in up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility.
That rule was originally intended to allow coaches to give younger players game experience without burning an entire year of eligibility. While it’s done just that, and in an unforeseen consequence on the coaching side of the equation, it’s also allowed healthy, productive, starting members of teams to shut it down after four games (or sooner) while contemplating a move to another school the following season.
This latest move, which comes in the wake of head coach Chris Ash being fired, is a significant blow for a limp Rutgers offense that can ill afford it.
After leading the Scarlet Knights in rushing a year ago, Blackshear was second this season with 88 yards. More notably, he is by far the team’s leading receiver with 310 yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches.