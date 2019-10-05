Tracy Claeys says struggling defense, not health or personal reasons, led to his stepping down as Wazzu DC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There you have it, straight from the horse’s tweet.

In the midst of Washington State’s by week, Tracy Claeys stunned observers by stepping down as Wazzu’s defensive coordinator after less than two years on the job Friday afternoon. According to at least one report, Claeys’ abrupt resignation revolved around unspecified personal reasons.

In a missive posted to his personal Twitter account late Friday night, however, Claeys plainly stated that he “didn’t resign for health or personal reasons.” The now-former coordinator also stated that “[t]he defense struggled and I am responsible.”

While he took responsibility, Claeys also intimated that disagreement as to how to turn around the Cougars’ porous defense was also a factor in his decision.

“We couldn’t agree on solutions so the SPEED D is better with new leadership,” Claeys added.

Thank you Coach Leach for the opportunity. I didn’t resign for health or personal reasons. The defense has struggled and I am responsible. We couldn’t agree on solutions so the SPEED D is better with new leadership! I love the players and staff! They will finish strong! GO COUGS — Tracy Claeys (@t_claeys) October 5, 2019

Wazzu’s defense is currently is ranked 100th nationally in giving up 30.6 points per game. They have allowed 105 points in their first two Pac-12 games, including an astounding 50 points over the last 19 minutes of the stunning Week 4 collapse against UCLA.