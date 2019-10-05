Wyoming announces one player dismissed, another leaves Cowboys for personal reasons

It was a busy Friday personnel-wise for Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming football program.

The first of the twin moves was likely an expected one, with the football program announcing that defensive back Allen Smith has been dismissed from the team. The development comes two weeks or so after Smith was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives.

The corner was initially suspended from the team following the incident that left him facing a pair of felony charges.

Smith, a two-star 2019 signee, had played in one game as a true freshman prior to his issues. The California native didn’t record a statistic in that lone appearance.

In addition to Smith’s forced departure, Wyoming also revealed that, for the second time in less than two months, cornerback Antonio Hull (pictured) has left the Cowboys football team for what were described as unspecified personal reasons. There was no indication as to when, or even if, the senior would return to Laramie.

In late September, Hull was arrested because of a warrant for failure to pay fines stemming from a previous conviction for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.

After starting all 12 games last season, Hull left the team prior to the start of the 2019 campaign because of a “personal matter” before rejoining it ahead of Wyoming’s Week 4 game. The senior traveled with the team that week but didn’t play in that game, or in the Week 5 matchup with UNLV for that matter.

It was expected that, after this weekend’s bye, Hull would’ve been available to travel with the team and play in the Oct. 12 road game at San Diego State.