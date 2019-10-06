Jalen Hurts doesn’t seem phased heading into first Red River Rivalry: “I played in the Iron Bowl… I’ll be alright”

We’ve hit early October on the calendar and that means one very big thing is on the college football docket: The Red River Rivalry.
The annual meeting between bitter Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl surrounded by the latter’s state fair should be at top of every fan’s bucket list even if they don’t have a rooting interest involved. While it seems like every season the Longhorns and Sooners have conference and national title implications on the line, this year is even more special given that it is presumptive Heisman Trophy favorite Jalen Hurts’ first edition.
Make no mistake, Hurts is no stranger to either side as a Texas native but this will be the first time he’ll be suiting up for OU and jogging out onto the field surrounded by an evenly split orange/crimson Cotton Bowl. So with that being said, is the signal-caller anxious or nervous about everything that goes into the game?
Well no, it doesn’t appear so:
We’re sure even some Sooners fans will take a little exception at how Hurts portrays the rivalry, which is among the best in the entire sport for the environment it takes place in. Still, it probably doesn’t rise to the level of bitterness that there is in the other big game the QB is referring to.
Speaking of the Iron Bowl, Hurts went 2-1 against Auburn while he was an Alabama quarterback — starting for both a win and a loss with the Crimson Tide. He’ll only have one crack at the burnt orange on Saturday though and it will be a lot more interesting to hear his thoughts on the game afterwards and see how he compares the two then.
For the first time since Sept. 30, 2016, everybody’s favorite Group of Five team to have an opinion on — UCF — is no longer ranked.
The Knights exited the top 25 of the latest Coaches Poll entering Week 7 of the season, joining Washington, Oklahoma State and Michigan State on the way out of the rankings following losses over the weekend. Taking their places were No. 25 Minnesota, No. 24 Arizona State, No. 23 Baylor and No. 22 SMU.
While those were certainly shakers after the latest round of voting, they weren’t the biggest movers in the rankings. That would be reserved for a pair of teams that lost tough ones on the road in new No. 12 Auburn (down five spots) and new No. 18 Iowa (down four). No. 4 Ohio State also (finally) moved into the top four after spending most of the season behind Oklahoma.
The Buckeyes also picked up a trio of first place votes from coaches across the country after their win over the Spartans, still a long ways behind the top two teams in the country who were off last week.
Here’s the full Coaches Poll for Week 7:
- Alabama (42 first place votes)
- Clemson (20)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (3)
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Boise State
- Utah
- Michigan
- Wake Forest
- Iowa
- Virginia
- Memphis
- Texas A&M
- SMU
- Baylor
- Arizona State
- Minnesota
A tie may not be possible in college football anymore but it sure is in the polls of the sport.
In the latest AP Poll released following Week 6 of the regular season, voters moved Ohio State up a spot into a dead heat with fellow No. 3 Georgia after both teams won convincing against Michigan State and Tennessee, respectively. The Buckeyes impressive victory was particularly notable for those involved in voting as Ryan Day’s team netted 10 first place votes, trailing only No. 1 Alabama (32) and No. 2 Clemson (15). The Bulldogs had three while No. 5 LSU received two top votes as well.
Speaking of those Tigers, their next opponent is new No. 7 Florida, which leapfrogged both No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 9 Notre Dame following their win over new No. 12 Auburn. The latter Tigers are appropriately one spot ahead of No. 13 Oregon, the highest-ranked Pac-12 program who they beat in the season opener.
No. 17 Iowa also was a spot behind the team they just lost to in No. 16 Michigan, which has continued to climb in recent weeks. No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati joined the fun as a ranked team as replacements for Washington, Oklahoma State and Michigan State.
The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 7 of the season:
1. Alabama (32 first place votes)
2. Clemson (15)
3. Georgia (3)/Ohio State (10)
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. Texas
12. Auburn
13. Oregon
14. Boise State
15. Utah
16. Michigan
17. Iowa
18. Arizona State
19. Wake Forest
20. Virginia
21. SMU
22. Baylor
23. Memphis
24. Texas A&M
25. Cincinnati
It’s a time of transition at Rutgers right now with now-former head coach Chris Ash our the door and the team moving on to finish the rest of the year under an interim staff. Saturday saw the first of those efforts and it wasn’t pretty in a 48-7 home loss to Maryland, even if such lopsided scores have been common place for the team the past few seasons.
While most Scarlet Knights followers are focused on the ongoing coaching search, there is a more pressing issue that has made headlines in Piscataway recently in the form of key players sitting out after four games in order to take a redshirt under NCAA rules. It surfaced earlier in the week that QB Artur Sitkowski approached the staff about not playing against the Terps — a move which was generally supported around the program.
The signal-caller wasn’t the only one to hit pause however, as reports just before kickoff on Saturday indicated that tailback Raheem Blackshear would be following suit as well. It seems that decision was taken quite differently by the coaching staff as the junior was last year’s leading rusher and has been their leading receiver in 2019 as well.
“Am I disappointed by it? Incredibly. Do I understand it? I guess so. I guess that’s the way the world is now,” interim head coach Nunzio Campanile said after the game. “I think that this is a game about your team, and it’s about sacrificing personal accomplishment for the success of the team. But that’s the world they live in and they have got a lot of people telling them, ‘Worry about you, worry about you.’
“I get it. But I’m raising two boys. I’m trying to raise them about being willing to sacrifice some of the things they want for what’s good for the people around them. I get it. That’s the world that we are living in, and he’s a great kid and we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.”
Blackshear would have two years of eligibility remaining if he winds up redshirting in 2019 and as a current upperclassmen already its possible he could be in a position to graduate transfer down the road and play right away elsewhere next season.
Sitkowski, on the other hand, has only played in three games this season and has indicated he could still play in a fourth down the road at Rutgers if new starter Johnny Langan gets injured or previous starter McLane Carter doesn’t get healthy. That’s not quite an option with Blackshear.
In the end Rutgers is going to Rutgers but you can bet this whole saga in upstate New Jersey is being closely watched by others around the country on how to deal with or not to deal with a coaching change mid-season.
With all due respect to the hundreds of defensive players who played college football on Saturday, the best tackle of Week 6 just might have come from a running back.
No. 13 Oregon beat Cal up in Eugene 17-7 in a rock fight of a game but the real action between the lines seemed to come during a timeout late in the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. That’s when a fan wandered past security and onto the field, much to the delight of the onlooking crowd.
There was one person who wasn’t amused however: Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio. The sophomore didn’t seemed thrilled at the prospect of a delay while security rounded the intruder and instead had his instincts kick in, leading to the tailback sprinting nearly 30 yards and laying out the fan in a near perfect form tackle.
https://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1180668638036025345
“We were down and he was kind of taking a while — prayers out to him, I hope he’s not hurt,” Habibi-Likio told reporters after the game. “I had no intention of hurting him, we just need to get the game going.
“If he has Instagram or Twitter, you can follow me and message me and we can go get ice cream.”
That certainly is nice of him but something says the fan will instead be focused on his dealings with the Eugene Police Department over the coming days first.
Habibi-Liko rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bears to help Oregon take the lead in the Pac-12 North, splitting carries with Travis Dye most of the second half after starter C.J. Verdell left with an ankle injury.
No word on whether Habibi-Likio will be eligible for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week but if nothing else he probably turned a few heads among the Ducks’ defensive and special teams coaches given his closing speed and ability to wrap up.