No. 24 SMU mounts wild comeback, survives Tulsa in triple OT thriller

With five straight wins to open the 2019 campaign, including one over then-No. 25 TCU, SMU made its first appearance this season in the Associated Press Top 25 last Sunday. Not only was it the first appearance this season, it was the Mustangs’ first ranking since 1986 — one year before the death penalty sledgehammer was dropped on the football program.
Earlier tonight, we noted a wild special teams gaffe that helped contribute to SMU digging itself a 23-9 halftime hole against visiting Tulsa; after three quarters of play, that hole deepened to 30-9.
That ranking was fun while it lasted, right? Wrong. Improbably wrong, as it turned out.
Over the next quarter, plus three overtimes, the Mustangs staged a furious rally that culminated in an improbable 43-37 win over the Golden Hurricane. Three SMU touchdowns in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 30-all; three missed field goals, including two in overtime, helped seal the loss for Tulsa.
Immediately after the third of the three missed field goals, Shane Buechele connected with James Proche on a 25-yard touchdown pass that wasn’t only the game-winning score but was one of the prettiest plays you’ll see all weekend.
Stanford’s offense has had trouble moving the ball all year. Washington’s defense has been one of the best on the West Coast in 2019.
Naturally, the two met on the Farm on Saturday night and #Pac12AfterDark intervened with predictable results: a Cardinal that moved the ball well to take a 13-10 lead at halftime.
Making yet another start at quarterback with K.J. Costello beat up, Davis Mills threw for 213 yards and a touchdown against the Huskies once vaunted secondary. The former five-star looked firmly in command of an offense that averaged over eight yards per play and soaked up the clock like you would expect. Cameron Scarlett chipped in with 59 yards rushing to complete the effort on the ground.
Washington wasn’t awful by any stretch through two quarters but they weren’t sharp either. Jacob Eason threw for 86 yards and a touchdown to keep pace but the Huskies converted just two third downs and had issues sustaining drives. Richard Newton rushed for 36 yards while Salvon Ahmed was bottled up and limited to just seven yards.
Chris Petersen’s team is one of the few Pac-12 programs who can legitimately say they have an outside shot at making waves nationally in the College Football Playoff race but that doesn’t quite look the case at the break against Stanford right now. There’s still a lot of football left to be play but both sides can claim they badly need this one on the left side of the ledger so an interesting second half awaits in Palo Alto.
Oregon entered this week with just two turnovers on the season. It didn’t take them two quarters to exceed that total on Saturday night in Eugene as the No. 13 Ducks needed to overcome a sloppy start to sneak out of Autzen Stadium with a 17-7 win over a very pesky Cal team that hung around all game long.
Justin Herbert was guilty of one of those turnovers for the home team as the quarterback threw his first interception of the year on an under thrown pass that was snagged by star corner Ashtyn Davis. The signal-caller bounced back from the early mistake to wind up with 214 yards and a touchdown pass but it was far from the kind of tape he wanted to put on for NFL scouts hoping he’d torch one of the best secondaries in the country.
Of course it was hard for Oregon to do much of anything on offense considering how lackluster their run game was. C.J. Verdell (46 yards) went out early in the game with a lower leg injury and backup Travis Dye fumbled twice in the first half. The latter eventually put up 81 yards on the ground but every play felt like a battle for middle earth given the stout defenses involved.
Though Cal forced all those turnovers, they failed to do a whole lot with them. The Bears mustered just 256 yards of offense and quarterback Devon Modster, making his first start in place of the injured Chase Garbers, completed less than half of his passes in throwing for 178 yards, a touchdown and two picks. There was much of a running game to lean on either as Chris Brown Jr. paced the effort with 42 yards and added a scoring reception to his total. Penalties were also an issue for the visitors from Berkeley, with 11 flags for 98 yards really putting a damper on Justin Wilcox’s rare return to his alma mater as they have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games to the division rivals.
The result does keep the Ducks undefeated in conference play however and atop the Pac-12 North standings ahead of a Friday night game next week against Colorado. Win that one and Oregon will setup a huge matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications against bitter rival Washington down in Seattle. Mario Cristobal’s club still hasn’t played but one complete game this season on both sides of the ball but he’ll have to be happy with moving to 5-1 on the year after gutting out the ‘W’ on Saturday.
Last week’s 48-7 destruction of Nebraska showed how good No. 4 Ohio State can be when the Buckeyes are clicking on all cylinders from the get-go. Saturday night’s 34-10 win over No. 25 Michigan State showed how good they can be when they’re not.
Ohio State gained all of 16 yards in the first quarter, but still led 3-0 thanks to two Michigan State fumbles in Spartan territory.
The Buckeyes finally woke up in the second quarter, and that was pretty much all they needed. Ohio State snapped the ball 24 times in the frame — and gained 296 yards and scored 24 points.
The onslaught began with a 60-yard touchdown toss from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor, pushing the lead to 10-0. After a Michigan State touchdown, Ohio State answered with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 21-yard Luke Farrell grab, then broke the game wide open with a 67-yard JK Dobbins run, putting the Buckeyes up 24-10 at the 2:24 mark of the second quarter.
Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) added a 43-yard Blake Haubeil field goal, effectively turning the game from “defensive struggle” to “out of reach” in 15 minutes of work.
Fields added a 1-yard touchdown run at the 10:41 mark of the fourth quarter, the only scoring of the second half. He finished the game 17-of-25 for 206 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing 11 times for 61 yards and a score. Dobbins rushed 24 times for 172 yards and a score, while Master Teague III added 90 yards on 14 carries.
For Michigan State (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), there were simply too many missed opportunities to make a game out of it. Brian Lewerke went 20-of-38 for 218 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a handful of missed open receivers. Elijah Collins led the Spartans’ ground effort with 63 yards on 12 carries.
Tennessee (1-4, 0-2 SEC) just can’t seem to beat teams from the state of Georgia. Of course, the Vols haven’t been able to beat most teams this year. The painful state of the Vols received no mercy on Saturday night in Knoxville against No. 3 Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) as the Bulldogs left Neyland Stadium with a 43-14 laugher.
Georgia scored 33 unanswered points starting late in the second quarter to turn a 14-13 deficit with some mild concern into a blowout win on the road against a division opponent. The Bulldogs racked up 529 yards of offense and forced two turnovers, including one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that was probably important to a few viewers still wondering about the outcome. Jake Fromm completed 24 of 29 pass attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns and D’Andre Swift had 72 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in the win.
Georgia has now won three straight games against the Vols and eight of their last 10 in the series. Tennessee once had a decent lead in the all-time series with Georgia but now trails the Bulldogs 24-22-2 since 1903. In addition to dominance over the Vols in recent memory, Georgia has extended its winning streak against the rest of the SEC East to 15 straight games. The last loss taken by Georgia within the division came on October 29, 2016 in a 24-10 loss to No. 14 Florida. That was the first season as head coach at Georgia for Kirby Smart.
Georgia will look to keep that division-winning streak going with some favorable matchups coming up in the next couple of weeks. Georgia hosts South Carolina next week and then welcomes Kentucky to Athens. That all leads up to the game of the year in the division against Florida at the beginning of November. Florida celebrated a big win over Auburn earlier in the day and takes their undefeated record on the road in their next game against LSU. It seems likely the two teams will square off with no more than one combined loss at the start of November.
As for the Vols, Tennessee is already starting to flirt with being ineligible for the postseason. Tennessee is already 1-4 and still has a road trip to Alabama looming in a couple of weeks. Tennessee has to win five of their remaining seven games in order to become bowl eligible. Tennessee has not missed a bowl game in the first two years of a head coach’s tenure since Johnny Majors took over the program in 1977. Tennessee missed out on a bowl game in 1977 and 1978 before being invited to the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1979. Next up for the Vols is another home game next week, against Mississippi State. The two programs have not played each other since 2012, and Tennessee has not beaten Mississippi State since 2008, which was the last time Mississippi State played in Knoxville.