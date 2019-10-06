Oregon RB after tackling fan who ran onto field: “We can go get ice cream.”

With all due respect to the hundreds of defensive players who played college football on Saturday, the best tackle of Week 6 just might have come from a running back.
No. 13 Oregon beat Cal up in Eugene 17-7 in a rock fight of a game but the real action between the lines seemed to come during a timeout late in the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. That’s when a fan wandered past security and onto the field, much to the delight of the onlooking crowd.
There was one person who wasn’t amused however: Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio. The sophomore didn’t seemed thrilled at the prospect of a delay while security rounded the intruder and instead had his instincts kick in, leading to the tailback sprinting nearly 30 yards and laying out the fan in a near perfect form tackle.
https://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1180668638036025345
“We were down and he was kind of taking a while — prayers out to him, I hope he’s not hurt,” Habibi-Likio told reporters after the game. “I had no intention of hurting him, we just need to get the game going.
“If he has Instagram or Twitter, you can follow me and message me and we can go get ice cream.”
That certainly is nice of him but something says the fan will instead be focused on his dealings with the Eugene Police Department over the coming days first.
Habibi-Liko rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bears to help Oregon take the lead in the Pac-12 North, splitting carries with Travis Dye most of the second half after starter C.J. Verdell left with an ankle injury.
No word on whether Habibi-Likio will be eligible for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week but if nothing else he probably turned a few heads among the Ducks’ defensive and special teams coaches given his closing speed and ability to wrap up.