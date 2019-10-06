Getty Images

Stanford upends No. 15 Washington to keep Huskies winless on the Farm the last decade

By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2019, 1:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you can make sense of the Pac-12 season, by all means takes yourself to the desert and place a few wagers. Because in the league where there’s no elite program at the moment, just about anything could happen and it wouldn’t be surprising at all.

Case in point came Saturday night on the Farm, where Stanford’s one-time dormant offense came alive in a 23-13 win over No. 15 Washington that is bound to shake up the Pac-12 North further than it already is.

The Cardinal set the tone early with three straight scoring drives to open the game and jump out to a lead they would never relinquish. Despite injuries to key offensive linemen and starting quarterback Davis Mills (293 yards, one touchdown), David Shaw’s group still kept ticking in one of their most impressive games of the season when they were pretty much backed into a corner at 2-3 coming into the weekend.

Cameron Scarlett rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown to help take the pressure off third string QB Jack West, who entered down the stretch in the second half after Mills was relegated to the sidelines for an undisclosed injury. Up to that point the offense was averaging nearly eight yards a play and putting up their best numbers of the season despite facing off against one of the best defenses, statistically, on the West Coast.

While that unit let Chris Petersen down with occasional penalties, blown coverages and third down conversions, it was the offense that seemed to be unusually stuck in neutral all night. Jacob Eason threw for just 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception but was under 50% passing and moved the sticks on third down just twice. Tailback Richard Newton rushed for 64 yards but left with a significant injury and Salvon Ahmed seemed limited as well (six carries, 28 yards) on the ground.

Aaron Fuller did have nine catches for 171 yards as one highlight for the purple and gold but that was balanced out by top threat Hunter Bryant standing on the sidelines with one catch for eight yards as the team remains winless on the Farm dating back to a rare victory in 2007.

Add it all up and the Pac-12’s already thin College Football Playoff hopes are basically down to a Hail Mary that Oregon, which struggled against Cal and their own backup QB earlier in the night, running the table. The Ducks and Huskies still have to play in Seattle in two weeks but that once marquee matchup is not quite as big on the league slate after this loss.

As for Stanford, they badly needed a victory to even their record at 3-3 on the year. While they still seem tough to truly take serious in the North Division race, their chances of making a bowl game have improved significantly after looking a little questionable after blowouts to USC and UCF. They’ll be able to rest up on an off week before hosting a lackluster UCLA squad and then play Pac-12 South leading Arizona after that at home.

Up is down and down is up sometimes in the Pac-12 and that appears to be the case again this weekend as yet another bizarre result shakes things up after dark on the West Coast.

No. 24 SMU mounts wild comeback, survives Tulsa in triple OT thriller

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 6, 2019, 12:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

With five straight wins to open the 2019 campaign, including one over then-No. 25 TCU, SMU made its first appearance this season in the Associated Press Top 25 last Sunday.  Not only was it the first appearance this season, it was the Mustangs’ first ranking since 1986 — one year before the death penalty sledgehammer was dropped on the football program.

Earlier tonight, we noted a wild special teams gaffe that helped contribute to SMU digging itself a 23-9 halftime hole against visiting Tulsa; after three quarters of play, that hole deepened to 30-9.

That ranking was fun while it lasted, right? Wrong.  Improbably wrong, as it turned out.

Over the next quarter, plus three overtimes, the Mustangs staged a furious rally that culminated in an improbable 43-37 win over the Golden Hurricane.  Three SMU touchdowns in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 30-all; three missed field goals, including two in overtime, helped seal the loss for Tulsa.

Immediately after the third of the three missed field goals, Shane Buechele connected with James Proche on a 25-yard touchdown pass that wasn’t only the game-winning score but was one of the prettiest plays you’ll see all weekend.

No. 15 Washington struggling on the Farm, trail Stanford 13-10 at half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stanford’s offense has had trouble moving the ball all year. Washington’s defense has been one of the best on the West Coast in 2019.

Naturally, the two met on the Farm on Saturday night and #Pac12AfterDark intervened with predictable results: a Cardinal that moved the ball well to take a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Making yet another start at quarterback with K.J. Costello beat up, Davis Mills threw for 213 yards and a touchdown against the Huskies once vaunted secondary. The former five-star looked firmly in command of an offense that averaged over eight yards per play and soaked up the clock like you would expect. Cameron Scarlett chipped in with 59 yards rushing to complete the effort on the ground.

Washington wasn’t awful by any stretch through two quarters but they weren’t sharp either. Jacob Eason threw for 86 yards and a touchdown to keep pace but the Huskies converted just two third downs and had issues sustaining drives. Richard Newton rushed for 36 yards while Salvon Ahmed was bottled up and limited to just seven yards.

Chris Petersen’s team is one of the few Pac-12 programs who can legitimately say they have an outside shot at making waves nationally in the College Football Playoff race but that doesn’t quite look the case at the break against Stanford right now. There’s still a lot of football left to be play but both sides can claim they badly need this one on the left side of the ledger so an interesting second half awaits in Palo Alto.

No. 13 Oregon survives three turnovers to top pesky Cal in rough Pac-12 rock fight

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 5, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon entered this week with just two turnovers on the season. It didn’t take them two quarters to exceed that total on Saturday night in Eugene as the No. 13 Ducks needed to overcome a sloppy start to sneak out of Autzen Stadium with a 17-7 win over a very pesky Cal team that hung around all game long.

Justin Herbert was guilty of one of those turnovers for the home team as the quarterback threw his first interception of the year on an under thrown pass that was snagged by star corner Ashtyn Davis. The signal-caller bounced back from the early mistake to wind up with 214 yards and a touchdown pass but it was far from the kind of tape he wanted to put on for NFL scouts hoping he’d torch one of the best secondaries in the country.

Of course it was hard for Oregon to do much of anything on offense considering how lackluster their run game was. C.J. Verdell (46 yards) went out early in the game with a lower leg injury and backup Travis Dye fumbled twice in the first half. The latter eventually put up 81 yards on the ground but every play felt like a battle for middle earth given the stout defenses involved.

Though Cal forced all those turnovers, they failed to do a whole lot with them. The Bears mustered just 256 yards of offense and quarterback Devon Modster, making his first start in place of the injured Chase Garbers, completed less than half of his passes in throwing for 178 yards, a touchdown and two picks. There was much of a running game to lean on either as Chris Brown Jr. paced the effort with 42 yards and added a scoring reception to his total. Penalties were also an issue for the visitors from Berkeley, with 11 flags for 98 yards really putting a damper on Justin Wilcox’s rare return to his alma mater as they have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games to the division rivals.

The result does keep the Ducks undefeated in conference play however and atop the Pac-12 North standings ahead of a Friday night game next week against Colorado. Win that one and Oregon will setup a huge matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications against bitter rival Washington down in Seattle. Mario Cristobal’s club still hasn’t played but one complete game this season on both sides of the ball but he’ll have to be happy with moving to 5-1 on the year after gutting out the ‘W’ on Saturday.

No. 4 Ohio State starts slow, blows past No. 25 Michigan State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 5, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last week’s 48-7 destruction of Nebraska showed how good No. 4 Ohio State can be when the Buckeyes are clicking on all cylinders from the get-go. Saturday night’s 34-10 win over No. 25 Michigan State showed how good they can be when they’re not.

Ohio State gained all of 16 yards in the first quarter, but still led 3-0 thanks to two Michigan State fumbles in Spartan territory.

The Buckeyes finally woke up in the second quarter, and that was pretty much all they needed. Ohio State snapped the ball 24 times in the frame — and gained 296 yards and scored 24 points.

The onslaught began with a 60-yard touchdown toss from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor, pushing the lead to 10-0. After a Michigan State touchdown, Ohio State answered with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 21-yard Luke Farrell grab, then broke the game wide open with a 67-yard JK Dobbins run, putting the Buckeyes up 24-10 at the 2:24 mark of the second quarter.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) added a 43-yard Blake Haubeil field goal, effectively turning the game from “defensive struggle” to “out of reach” in 15 minutes of work.

Fields added a 1-yard touchdown run at the 10:41 mark of the fourth quarter, the only scoring of the second half. He finished the game 17-of-25 for 206 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing 11 times for 61 yards and a score. Dobbins rushed 24 times for 172 yards and a score, while Master Teague III added 90 yards on 14 carries.

For Michigan State (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), there were simply too many missed opportunities to make a game out of it. Brian Lewerke went 20-of-38 for 218 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a handful of missed open receivers. Elijah Collins led the Spartans’ ground effort with 63 yards on 12 carries.