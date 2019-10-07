Baylor QB Charlie Brewer cleared to play against Texas Tech, but offensive line takes a hit

After leaving last weekend’s game early following a hit to the head, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been given the green flag to resume playing this weekend. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule confirmed such news during Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call with the media.

“It was precautionary, especially at the time in the game,” Rhule said of the decision to keep Brewer out of Saturday’s game against Kansas State. “He seemed to be fine. He didn’t play the rest of the game, but he’s cleared to go.”

Brewer has passed for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception for the 5-0 Baylor Bears. The junior threw for over 3,000 yards last season with 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Rhule wasn’t without some unfortunate injury news for the Bears on Monday though. Rhule announced offensive lineman Connor Galvin will be out for the next four to six weeks. The starting left tackle would miss games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia if out for four weeks.

Missing the next six weeks would tack on games against TCU and Oklahoma that would see Galvin out of action, with a potential return for a Nov. 23 against Texas the in play under the worst-case scenario timeline. Those will be some big games Baylor will hope Galvin doesn’t have to miss later on this season.

