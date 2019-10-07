Feleipe Franks reportedly says he faces uncertain future with Florida Gators

Those watching the broadcast of Florida’s victory over Auburn on Saturday were given a little nugget of information regarding the future of Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. According to Franks, apparently, it is unknown whether or not he will return to the program in 2020.

Interesting that CBS' broadcast crew talked to Feleipe Franks and said Franks told them "he's not sure whether or not he's going to come back (in 2020)." Told them he'd make that decision when he's 100 percent again. — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) October 6, 2019

Franks has been out of action for the last few weeks after suffering an ankle injury in a win against Kentucky. The injury brought an early end to the season for Franks, who had been Florida’s starting quarterback. Franks has one year of eligibility remaining in 2020 and he could be a graduatre transfer with immediate eligibility next fall if he does leave Florida. Staying at Florida could also still be on the table, as Franks is reported as saying he is unsure if he will return.

Kyle Trask has been leading the Gators offense in the absence of Franks and the Gators have not skipped a beat yet.

