Feleipe Franks reportedly says he faces uncertain future with Florida Gators

Those watching the broadcast of Florida’s victory over Auburn on Saturday were given a little nugget of information regarding the future of Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. According to Franks, apparently, it is unknown whether or not he will return to the program in 2020.
Franks has been out of action for the last few weeks after suffering an ankle injury in a win against Kentucky. The injury brought an early end to the season for Franks, who had been Florida’s starting quarterback. Franks has one year of eligibility remaining in 2020 and he could be a graduatre transfer with immediate eligibility next fall if he does leave Florida. Staying at Florida could also still be on the table, as Franks is reported as saying he is unsure if he will return.
Kyle Trask has been leading the Gators offense in the absence of Franks and the Gators have not skipped a beat yet.
After leaving last weekend’s game early following a hit to the head, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been given the green flag to resume playing this weekend. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule confirmed such news during Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call with the media.
“It was precautionary, especially at the time in the game,” Rhule said of the decision to keep Brewer out of Saturday’s game against Kansas State. “He seemed to be fine. He didn’t play the rest of the game, but he’s cleared to go.”
Brewer has passed for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception for the 5-0 Baylor Bears. The junior threw for over 3,000 yards last season with 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Rhule wasn’t without some unfortunate injury news for the Bears on Monday though. Rhule announced offensive lineman Connor Galvin will be out for the next four to six weeks. The starting left tackle would miss games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia if out for four weeks.
Missing the next six weeks would tack on games against TCU and Oklahoma that would see Galvin out of action, with a potential return for a Nov. 23 against Texas the in play under the worst-case scenario timeline. Those will be some big games Baylor will hope Galvin doesn’t have to miss later on this season.
As anyone who’s ever been around a child or a dog knows, the surest way to get them to obsess over an item or action they want is to it it away from them.
Turns out, that works for college football fans as well.
Last year’s Big 12 football season was highlighted by Kyler Murray‘s Heisman Trophy run, Texas’s long-awaited resurgence, a high-flying West Virginia offense and the Big 12’s official outlawing of the “Horns Down” gesture. The storyline reached its zenith ahead of the Big 12 Championship, a Red River rematch that saw every Oklahoma fan defiantly point their pointer and pinky fingers toward the floor for the entire drive from Norman to Arlington, then saw the team finally join in after OU won the game.
With the Cotton Bowl edition of the Red River game set to arrive on Saturday (noon ET, Fox), Lincoln Riley pledged his team won’t throw their horns down, at least during the game.
“Our players won’t do it. Just like the Big 12 (championship) game,” Riley told the Tulsa World.
Regardless of how you feel the Big 12 classifying what has long been an accepted gesture now worthy of a 15-yard taunting penalty, this is smart football by Riley. Oklahoma racks up plenty of penalty yardage over the course of a typical game (90.4 yards per game, second most nationally), so they don’t need to go looking for 15-yard flags.
The fans, though, that’s another story.
James Blackman will return to the starting lineup for Florida State against No. 2 Clemson on Saturday, Willie Taggart announced Monday, though grad transfer Alex Hornibrook will play.
“James practiced all week last week and practiced yesterday and will continue to be our starter, and they both will play,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat.
Hornibrook started and played the entire game in Florida State’s most recent outing, a 31-13 win over NC State on Sept. 28. He completed 29-of-40 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory.
Blackman, however, started Florida State’s first four games before suffering a sprained MCL in the third quarter of FSU’s 35-24 defeat of Louisville on Sept. 21. To date, the junior has completed 86-of-124 throws (69.4 percent) for 970 yards with nine touchdowns and two picks. Hornibrook has only seen in action in two games, the NC State start and the remainder of the Louisville win. He went 15-of-20 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
No matter who starts, Florida State is likely in for a tough day on Saturday in Death Valley East (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Seminoles are 26-point underdogs, the largest spread since facing a 25.5-spread against Florida in 2009, according to Warchant.
“(T)hey both have executed our offense the way we need them to, and no matter who’s in there we need them to continue to do that, continue to distribute the ball to our playmakers, and then more importantly, take care of the football,” Taggart said.
It says a lot about the state of Tennessee football that a 43-14 loss can stir a quarterback controversy. True freshman Brian Maurer earned his first start and played well, considering the circumstances. He connected on 14-of-28 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, staking the Vols to a 14-10 lead over No. 3 Georgia before the inevitable onslaught arrived.
Still, it wasn’t enough for Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to declare Maurer his starter moving forward.
Jarrett Guarantano has completed 61-of-98 passes for 750 yards with seven touchdowns against four interceptions, good for a 141.95 rating that ranks sixth among all qualifying SEC passers. Pruitt has been consistent that, even if Maurer earns the start, Guarantano will continue to be part of Tennessee’s offense moving forward.
Of course, Pruitt would probably start Smokey if he thought the dog could win games for the Vols. Thanks to Oregon State’s win over UCLA on Saturday, Tennessee is the lone FBS team without a win over FBS competition.